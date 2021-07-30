State law academy halts training class
Due to a significant outbreak of COVID-19 among students at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield, the Law Enforcement Training Board is temporarily suspending the 2021-22 class there. A restart date has not been set.
As of Wednesday morning, 10 students had tested positive, and nine additional students are being retested after inconclusive initial results. And 50 students must isolate because they are symptomatic or quarantine because they’re considered close contacts of someone who tested positive. The majority of the 117 students are unvaccinated.
Rose-Hulman drive raises $250 million
TERRE HAUTE — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has successfully completed its $250 million fundraising campaign, the school announced Wednesday.
Officials say the funds raised since 2018 have increased the number of student scholarships, brought new workspaces and classrooms to campus and solidified the Terre Haute school’s standing in undergraduate science, technology, engineering and mathematics education.
President Robert A. Coons says the campaign has transformed the school and prepared it to better meet the challenges of being a top STEM college.
Explosion kills man in Southern Indiana
VERSAILLES — An 83-year-old man has died after an accidental explosion outside his rural southern Indiana home, authorities said.
Kenneth Hayes was cutting on a fuel tank Tuesday outside his home near Versailles when an explosion occurred, said Indiana State fire marshal investigators. The resulting fire ignited a nearby garage.
Task force fatally shoots fugitive
CALUMET CITY, Ill. — Members of a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force fatally shot a suspect wanted in connection with a Chicago slaying and attempted slaying and a home invasion in suburban Chicago, authorities said.
The shooting occurred about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in Calumet City, said Deputy Commander Mark D. Gregoline of the U.S. Marshals Service. The man brandished a firearm, and two task force officers opened fire, fatally striking the suspect, Gregoline said.
Illinois State Police were asked to investigate and identified the suspect as Losardo Lucas, 55, of Calumet City.
Staff and wire reports
