Sen. Braun to host meet-and-greet
ANDERSON — Recently, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana introduced a bill on qualified immunity for police officers. His action raised concerns among law enforcement officers.
Braun plans to be in Madison County on Wednesday, July 15, at Good’s Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St., from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. to answer people’s questions about this issue.
Carmel FD plans COVID-19 booth
CARMEL — The Carmel Fire Department has scheduled a COVID-19 information booth to hand out information on virus prevention and safety and answer questions from the public. Firefighters will be offering free bottles of hand sanitizer and disposable face masks while supplies last.
They will be at the Target Superstore, 10401 N. Michigan Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
Police identify homicide victim
KOKOMO — Kokomo police have released the identity of a Kokomo homicide victim.
Shortly after midnight Saturday, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1800 block of North Jay Street, where 50-year-old Anthony DeWayne Hardimon was found lying in the yard and had been beaten, a department media release noted. He died later at the hospital.
Officials ruled his death as a homicide, the city’s fourth this year.
Search continues for retired trainer
VALPARAISO — Porter County authorities are searching for a retired Valparaiso University athletic trainer who disappeared a week ago during a walk.
Rod Moore, 75, who has dementia, was wearing a baseball hat, a short-sleeve shirt and shorts, his family said on Facebook.
The family last had contact with him June 30 when he said he was in a cornfield.
He’s a member of the Indiana Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame and the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.
Mom pleads guilty in death of her baby
MUNCIE — A Muncie woman pleaded guilty Monday in the death of her 3-month-old daughter who had broken bones and burns and didn’t get medical care.
Sarah Styhl faces a prison sentence between 20 and 40 years if a Delaware County judge accepts the plea at a July 27 hearing.
Shae Styhl died a year ago. Sarah Styhl pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death, prosecutor Eric Hoffman said. Styhl admitted she was aware of the injuries and didn’t seek medical care for her daughter, the prosecutor said.
Staff and Associated Press
