Ivy Tech board meeting Tuesday
ANDERSON — The Anderson Campus Board of Trustees of Ivy Tech Community College will hold a regular board meeting virtually Tuesday, June 16, at 8:30 a.m.
This meeting is being held in compliance with IC 5-14-1.5 et seq and the Governor’s Executive Orders 20-04 and 20-09. No members of the governing body will attend in person, but will instead attend remotely. The public is invited to attend by remote access using this link: https://ivytech.zoom.us/j/95537377648?pwd=Q25LKzVKWmNVUml1eE00SW9xbEJPQT09
Reports from the campus staff will be presented and trustees will consider and take action on such items brought before them.
Crews working on Scatterfield Road
ANDERSON — The Indiana Department of Transportation will be milling rough areas and patching them in all four lanes of Indiana 9/Scatterfield Road in Anderson.
After they are milled and patched, the outside lanes traffic will be switched so crews can work on the inside lanes. After completed patching, INDOT will proceed to mill and resurface the entire stretch of Ind. 9 and Ind. 32 roughly near County Road 500.
Traffic will be restricted until Aug. 30. Access to all areas, residential and commercial, will be maintained.
Convicted killer awaits appeal in jail
INDIANAPOLIS — A man convicted of killing an Indiana University student in 2000 will remain in prison while his case is pending before an appeals court, the court has ruled.
U.S. District Judge James Sweeney in Indianapolis had ordered John Myers II released from prison on June 15. However, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the Indiana Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday and overturned Sweeney’s decision.
Myers, 44, was convicted in the 2006 killing of Jill Behrman and sentenced to 65 years in prison.
Chamber: Long recovery ahead
INDIANAPOLIS — It could be a year or more before Indiana’s economy fully recovers from the coronavirus-sparked recession that put one in six people out of work, the leader of the state’s largest business group warned Thursday.
Even as more of Indiana’s business restrictions are lifted, federal statistics show about 24,000 residents applied for unemployment benefits last week, for a 12th week of significant job losses since widespread closures started in March.
Still, Indiana’s unemployment rate of about 3% before the pandemic hit is a reason for optimism about an economic rebound, said Kevin Brinegar, president of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
Drive-thru campus tours planned
EVANSVILLE – While facilities are closed through July 6 because of restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Southern Indiana is providing another way for prospective students to tour the school’s grounds in-person.
Led by a Screagle Pride admissions van, families can tour the university’s academic buildings, sports arenas, residential spaces and future development sites from their cars during USI’s drive-thru campus tours.
Rashad Smith, executive director of admissions, said USI staff looked to provide in-person tours that fit within safety guidelines.
