Police chief warns about phone scam
ALEXANDRIA — Police Chief Terry Richwine is warning residents of the following scam:
A man identifying himself as Walter Becker is calling people and has the intended victim’s name. He advises that a relative has been arrested and is in legal trouble. He then advises to call a Judge Matthews and provides a telephone number.
When the intended victim calls the number, another man answers and identifies himself as a judge or an attorney. The “judge/attorney” tells the caller to withdraw a large sum of money and, after explaining that he is under a gag order, advises the caller to tell the bank it is for home renovation.
The “judge/attorney” then advises the intended victim to call him back, when the victim has the money, to receive further instructions.
Information: Alexandria Police Department, 765-724-3222.
Body recovered from Lake Michigan
CHESTERTON — The body of a swimmer who went missing in the waters of Lake Michigan has been recovered, authorities said Tuesday.
First responders were dispatched about 11 a.m. to the beach at Indiana Dunes State Park after witnesses reported seeing a person struck by a wave and not resurfacing, Indiana Conservation Officer Tyler Brock said.
About 90 minutes later, the body of the swimmer was located by members of the Portage Fire Department, Brock said. The name of the victim was being withheld pending family notification.
Smartphone code at center of ruling
INDIANAPOLIS — A suburban Indianapolis woman who was held in contempt of court when she refused to unlock her smartphone for police investigators is protected by the U.S. Constitution’s right against self-incrimination, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.
The court reversed the contempt order against Katelin Seo, 29, of Carmel, determining that forcing her to unlock her iPhone for police would violate the Fifth Amendment, The Indianapolis Star reported.
Man sentenced for dorm videos
VALPARAISO — A former Valparaiso University student has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to secretly filming male classmates showering and using the bathroom and posting the videos online.
A Porter County judge sentenced Joshua Baker III of Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday to one year of suspended prison time for each of the two counts of voyeurism he had pleaded guilty to in the case. Baker, 22, will serve two years of probation and is required to attend counseling, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
Councilman resigns after comments
FORT WAYNE — Republican Allen County councilman Larry Brown resigned Monday, four days after he sparked outrage by saying during a council meeting that Black Lives Matter protesters were “uneducated” and lamented that they “breed.”
“As uneducated as they are, obviously, on local government, they do vote and unfortunately, they also breed,” Brown said during the meeting. His remarks were captured by video cameras and broadcast via Facebook Live.
The Herald Bulletin and Associated Press
