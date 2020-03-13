Anderson City Court postpones sessions
ANDERSON – The Anderson City Court is postponing all city court sessions on a temporary basis.
Brooke Folkner, court administrator, said the staff will continue working in the court offices, but the court will be closed to the public.
Video arraignments with the judge will continue as normal, she said Thursday.
Deputies: Daleville woman attacked
MUNCIE — An Anderson man was arrested after attacking a Daleville woman with a knife, severely wounding her, according to Delaware County sheriff’s deputies.
Travis Scott Riley, 27, was arrested March 6 and preliminarily charged with aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and criminal mischief. The woman fled her apartment with her three young children to the Daleville Town Hall, and was taken to Community Hospital Anderson. Riley is the father of one of her children.
Town hall set for 5th Dist. candidates
NOBLESVILLE — Thirteen Republicans running in the 5th District congressional primary will participate in a Town Hall meeting Monday in Noblesville.
The public event at the 350-seat Ivy Tech Recreation Annex Auditorium at 300 N. 17th St. will be 7-9 p.m. Doors will open an hour early for attendees to meet the candidates. The program will be streamed live at IndianaTownHalls.org.
‘Constitution Alive’ Thursday at library
ANDERSON — A free public education event, “Constitution Alive: A Citizen’s Guide to the Constitution,” will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Delaware Room at Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
David Barton and Rick Green, nationally known constitutional experts and advocates for the original intent of our founding documents, will speak on the meaning and purpose of the Constitution in this video course, which will continue one Thursday of each month through October.
Information or to register: john@aukerman.org, 765-649-6589.
Sheriff’s Chaplaincy Banquet canceled
ANDERSON — The annual Madison County Sheriff’s Chaplaincy Banquet scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Madison Park Church has been canceled because of health concerns.
Girl sentenced for attempted murder
WEST LAFAYETTE — A 13-year-old Northwest Indiana girl has been sentenced to an Indiana Department of Correction juvenile facility after admitting to charges of attempted murder and arson.
The girl learned her punishment Tuesday for the Jan. 8 fire near West Lafayette. A family was inside the home but escaped safely. Fire officials said the home was destroyed.
DOC suspends in-person visitations
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Correction has suspended all visitation to prisoners in its facilities.
A DOC official said the restriction is anticipated to last at least two weeks, while adding that there are no known cases of COVID-19 among staff or offenders.
Cop charged with domestic battery
TERRE HAUTE — A Terre Haute police officer has been relieved of duty after a domestic battery incident at his home in Vigo County.
Jeremy Bales, 27, a patrol officer with six years of service, faces one count of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
