American Legion service planned
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will host a memorial service honoring veterans at 11 a.m. Saturday at the K of P/IOOF Cemetery in Frankton.
Beverage can plant to create 345 jobs
MUNCIE — A Polish aluminum beverage can manufacturer will build a new plant in Muncie, creating at least 345 jobs by the end of 2023, the company and the state announced Tuesday.
The $380 million Muncie plant will be the second in the U.S. for Krakow-based Canpack, the company said. The project could expand to 425 jobs and $490 million by 2025, the company said.
Construction of the 862,000-square-foot plant is expected to begin in mid-2021, with operations starting in the fourth quarter of 2022, Canpack said. It will begin hiring for skilled and semi-skilled manufacturing and plant management positions in mid-2022.
Police taking look at 1991 death
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — Police in southwestern Michigan say they are following up on a tip in the 1991 death of a Black teenager who drowned in the St. Joseph River.
The death of Eric McGinnis raised racial tensions between Benton Harbor, which is mostly Black, and St. Joseph, which is mostly white.
Steve Neubecker, of the St. Joseph police, said the case was reopened in late April based on information received from Brian Conybeare, a TV reporter in South Bend. Conybeare said a man recently told him that he saw white teenagers chase Eric toward a pier along Silver Beach.
Woman drives over officer’s arm
EVANSVILLE — An Evansville police officer’s arm was run over after he was dragged by a car while trying to handcuff its driver, authorities said.
Officer Nathan Jones was still able to arrest the driver when she stopped after the accident, Sgt. Nick Winsett said. Jones was treated at a hospital, he said.
Mae Ling Smith, 18, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official and resisting law enforcement, police said. She was being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
Days later, boy, 12, found in river
HAMMOND — The body of a 12-year-old boy who was missing for more than a week was recovered from a river in northwestern Indiana, police said.
Kyrin Carter, who was autistic, disappeared from a Hammond hotel on May 15. He was from Kansas City, Missouri, and was in the area to visit relatives.
The body was discovered by a volunteer Monday night who was in a kayak on the Little Calumet River, about 300 feet from where the boy was reported missing, police said.
There was an extensive search involving police, all-terrain vehicles and horses. The Little Calumet River Basin Commission temporarily stopped the flow of water into the river to help authorities search for the boy.
