Town to discuss water audit, power
FRANKTON — Special meetings of the Frankton Town Council will be held at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday at 108 E. Sigler St.
On the agenda are the CEI water audit and Indiana Municipal Power Agency wholesale contract.
Post offices, BMV close for holiday
INDIANAPOLIS — Retail services at post offices throughout Indiana and all Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches will be closed Wednesday in recognition of Veterans Day.
Regularly scheduled mail delivery, P.O. Box and caller services will also be suspended for the holiday.
Fire chief, deputy fired after incident
MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City’s mayor has fired his fire chief and deputy fire chief after an off-duty incident now under investigation by the Indiana State Police.
Mayor Duane Parry said Monday that the incident in question occurred Thursday at the home of a Michigan City firefighter and involved a group of off-duty firefighters.
Parry said he released Fire Chief Craig Krivak and Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Kazmierczak “in part due to their handling of this incident,” The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
Father charged in children’s deaths
HARTFORD CITY — An eastern Indiana man has been charged in the deaths of his two young children, with authorities alleging he had drugs in his system when his pickup truck was involved in a fiery crash.
Robert W. Cook of Montpelier faces a dozen felonies, including two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death in the Oct. 2 crash that killed Justin Wayne Cook, 6, and Raelynn Michelle Cook, 5.
Authorities said Cook, 37, was driving a pickup truck on Indiana 18 when it crossed the center line, collided with a westbound semi-tractor trailer and caught fire, killing the children and seriously injuring Cook, the Star Press reported.
Young cancels activities this week
INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Sen. Todd Young will self-quarantine after meeting last week with a staff member in Indiana who has since tested positive for COVID-19, the Indiana Republican announced.
Young is halting all in-person activities until further notice, he said Monday. He plans to be tested for the virus this week.
Woman sentenced for financing terrorism
HAMMOND — An Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to providing financial support to the Islamic State group has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison, the Justice Department said Monday.
Samantha Elhassani, 35, formerly of Elkhart, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon to the prison term, as well as three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to financing terrorism, officials said.
Elhassani struck a plea agreement in which federal prosecutors agreed to drop more serious conspiracy charges against her and to request a more lenient sentence.
