Trustee’s office offers free turkeys
ANDERSON — The Anderson Township Trustee’s Office, in conjunction with Team Teague and the Anderson High School boys basketball team, is giving away free turkeys.
There are 100 turkeys available from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Center, 2828 Madison Ave., on a first- come, first-served basis.
Local residents wanting to receive a free turkey are required to have identification showing they are a resident of Anderson Township.
