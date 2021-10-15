3 bodies are found in remote Indy area
INDIANAPOLIS — The bodies of three people have been discovered in a remote area on the Indianapolis far south side, police said.
Two of the bodies were found Tuesday night by an off-duty Indianapolis police officer. The third body was located during a subsequent search of the area between a creek and Interstate 465, police said.
The first bodies were identified as those of 22-year-old Michael James and 18-year-old Joseph Thomas, according to the Marion County coroner’s office. The third body has not been identified.
Each of the victims had been shot, the coroner’s office said.
Man charged with killing his son, 4
LA PORTE — A La Porte man has been charged with murder in the death of his 4-year-old son shortly after the boy’s death was ruled a homicide, authorities said.
Alan D. Morgan, 28, also faces five felony counts of neglect of a dependent and cruelty to an animal, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department.
Morgan was taken into custody Monday after the body of Judah Morgan was found at a home in Union Township by sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of an unresponsive child..
After the autopsy conducted Tuesday determined the boy’s death was a homicide, the father was charged, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported. Details about the boy’s death were not released.
On Wednesday, Morgan was being held without bond at the LaPorte County Jail.
Parents settle suit in restraint of child
LA PORTE — An Indiana couple who accused staffers at a La Porte elementary school of strapping their then-8-year-old autistic daughter into a homemade restraining chair in the classroom have settled their lawsuit against the district.
Heather and William Castle confirmed this week that the settlement was reached days before the case was set to go to trial. Their lawyer says the terms are confidential.
In their 2018 lawsuit, the couple alleged that a teacher and staffers at Kingsford Heights Elementary School used the restraints on their daughter to keep her from getting up. The school district denies the girl was ever restrained.
Police seize nearly 2 pounds of meth
FARMERSBURG — A Farmersburg man faces felony drug charges after his arrest Monday in Sullivan County following a traffic stop that led to police seizing just short of 2 pounds of methamphetamine.
Terry Frakes, 70, was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on felony charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Indiana State Police Trooper Justin Bell stopped a speeding pickup truck driven by Frakes about 8 p.m. Monday, according to an ISP news release.
Bell requested a police dog, and the Jasonville police canine team of Officer Andrew Dugay and canine Blitz responded. A search of the truck revealed contraband, ISP said, and Frakes then gave consent for a search of his home.
In Frakes’ residence, police found 2 pounds of methamphetamine, digital scales, cash and drug paraphernalia.
Associated Press and CNHI
