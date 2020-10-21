Residents protest proposed gravel pit
NOBLESVILLE — Demonstrators against a proposed 40-acre gravel pit in central Indiana gathered outside City Hall to protest the project claiming it would increase truck traffic, noise and pollution.
About 50 residents protested Monday night that building a gravel pit next to Potter’s Bridge Park in Noblesville would put at risk the health and safety of hundreds of families that visit the park.
A hearing on the issue has been postponed until next month.
Indiana adds 48 virus deaths
INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials on Tuesday added 48 coronavirus-related deaths to Indiana’s toll, which has been growing faster over the past month along with new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
Indiana’s numbers of deaths has grown to 4,008, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections, since the state’s first death was reported in mid-March, according to the state health department. That total is an increase of 502 deaths from what the state agency reported a month ago, with the updated total of 31 coronavirus deaths on Friday making it the most in a single day since May.
Parents charged in death of son
SOUTH BEND — The parents of a 1-year-old boy who was shot to death earlier this year in South Bend by a gun accidentally fired by his 4-year-old sibling have been charged.
Avion Sexton Sr. and Eboni Hosea, both 23, were indicted on multiple neglect of a dependent and drug charges, according to the St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office.
Javion Sexton was slain June 18.
Police were seeking Avion Sexton Sr. Hosea was arraigned Thursday and released this week on bail. Her next court hearing is Nov. 5.
Man rescued from Minn. wilderness
ELY, Minn. — An Indiana man is safe and warm after rescuers found him cold, wet and alone in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness of northern Minnesota.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office received a call Saturday night from an Ely-area outfitter that had dropped off Chori Rummel, 34, of Elkhart, Indiana, earlier for his first trip into the wilderness. The solo paddler used a handheld Garmin inReach device to send an SOS signal, and a message stating “Help Wet and Cold.”
Associated Press
