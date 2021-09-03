Amtrak line would include Indianapolis
Amtrak has proposed a new passenger rail line that would connect Louisville to Chicago — with two stops in Indianapolis.
The route, part of Amtrak’s plans to expand passenger rail service nationwide, would include stops in downtown Indy and Indianapolis International Airport, according to a proposal posted on Amtrak’s website.
The proposal shows four roundtrips daily from Chicago to Louisville. Passengers boarding in Indiana and heading north could start their journeys in Jeffersonville, Columbus, either of the Indy stops, Crawfordsville, Lafayette, Rensselaer and Dyer before arriving in downtown Chicago.
The trains would reach speeds of up to 110 mph in some areas. Amtrak says it would take about 5 hours, 45 minutes to travel from Louisville to Chicago and 3 hours, 35 minutes from Indianapolis to Chicago.
However, the proposal is more of an idea at this point than a firm plan, said Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari.
Terre Haute hospital sets up triage unit
TERRE HAUTE — Due to the surge of delta variant COVID-19 cases across the Wabash Valley, Union Hospital has set up its mobile triage unit outside the Emergency Department entrance, according to Barry Nicoson, emergency preparedness coordinator.
The decision was made out of caution, he said earlier this week. “But the idea was to get it up and get it ready just in case we needed to have it. It can be used for overflow in the (Emergency Department), ... for swabbing, testing, those kinds of things.”
The tent has privacy screens and eight rooms set up for patient care.
Accused teen to go to mental health siteCROWN POINT — A judge has ruled that a 17-year-old Gary girl accused of killing a toddler left in her care can remain jailed in northwest Indiana until she’s transferred to a mental health facility in Indianapolis.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota granted the teen permission earlier this week to remain in a medical wing of the Lake County Jail until she’s moved to Indianapolis. Bokota ruled in June that the girl lacks sufficient comprehension to assist in her defense for allegedly killing 7-month-old Darius Whitley in March at a Gary apartment building.
The judge said two mental health professionals who evaluated her concluded she has a childlike demeanor and low intellectual abilities. The teen, charged with murder, has pleaded not guilty.
Dumpster crushes Terre Haute man
TERRE HAUTE — A Terre Haute man died Wednesday after being crushed by a dumpster, police said.
Roy Charles was crushed while the dumpster was being moved, and it appears to be an accidental death, police said.
Police responded about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to the scene, where CPR was being performed on Charles, but the man died from his injuries.
An autopsy and standard chemical tests on the person who was moving the dumpster are pending.
