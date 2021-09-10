Edgewood’s BZA to discuss variance
EDGEWOOD — The Edgewood Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, to consider a zoning variance request.
The meeting will be at 3405 Nichol Ave., Edgewood.
County Tea Party to meet Sept. 16
PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, in the Community Building.
Lesson eight of “Constitution Alive!” will be shown. The 10-part video course goes through the Constitution and Bill of Rights, article by article. It teaches about Congress, the president and the courts.
Lesson Eight is “First Amendment Freedom of Religion.” Refreshments will be served.
The meeting is free and open to the public; the Community Building’s at 299 Falls Park Drive, Pendleton.
Holcomb visits Camp Atterbury
EDINBURGH — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb visited Afghan refugees at the Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury training base nearly a week after the first wave of evacuees arrived.
The first group of roughly 1,000 was admitted to the camp Sept. 2. They will be provided temporary housing and support services before being resettled.
The Republican governor visited Wednesday. “I’m so proud to see the work being done by the Indiana National Guard and our federal partners ... to help these evacuees,” he said in a statement. “There has been an outpouring of kindness from Hoosiers to welcome those who aided and protected us.”
The last U.S. forces flew out of Kabul’s airport last week, ending America’s longest war after an airlift of Afghans, Americans and others escaping a country once again ruled by the Taliban.
3 found dead in Lebanon apartment
LEBANON — Three people were found dead inside an apartment in Central Indiana, police said.
The victims in Lebanon were found Wednesday night with “obvious violent, traumatic injuries,” police said.
“The public is not believed to be in any immediate danger at this time,” according to the Lebanon Police Department. The deaths might have occurred as a murder-suicide, said Sgt. Ryan Williamson.
The victims were identified as Grace Bishop, 20; Brannon Martin, 21; and Larry Stogsdill Jr., 42.
Lebanon is about 25 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
ISP says prisoner stabbed to death
BUNKER HILL — The death of a Miami Correctional Facility inmate found deceased in his prison cell has been ruled a homicide, Indiana State Police said Thursday.
An autopsy conducted Tuesday determined 42-year-old Matthew Koch of Vanderburgh County died from blood loss from multiple stabbings, police said.
Prison officers found Koch unresponsive in his cell Sunday morning.
Koch was sentenced to 45 years in prison after he abducted a former girlfriend, shot her in the ankle and drove her as far as New Mexico. He was ultimately arrested in Oklahoma City.
