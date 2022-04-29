Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Bad Guys” 6 p.m. Friday, April 29, 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30, and 2 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1; “Morbius” 8:15 p.m. Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30; and 7 p.m. Sunday, May 1 American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games, every Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., every Wednesday; third Thursday of the month dance at 6 p.m. with DJ Jerry Wilmot; fourth Thursday of the month dance at 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday. Open to the general public.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., Frankton: Dinner every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. followed by bingo from 6 to 8 p.m.
Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St., Anderson: Mad Hatter Tea Party, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Hosted by the Women’s League.
Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson: ThunderCars, Thunder Roasters, Front Wheel Drive Figure 8 and Ford Division Figure 8 — 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Damaged Goods Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 30.
Emens Auditorium, 1800 W. Riverside Ave., Muncie: Muncie Symphony Orchestra — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30.
FoxGardin Kitchen and Ale, 215 S. Main St., Fortville: Joe Hess 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 29.
The Music Box Bar and Grill, 203 Meridian St., Ingalls: Karaoke 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, April 30.
Norton’s Brewery, 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: The Project! 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 29.
Pax Verum Brewing, 908 Main St., Lapel: Fourth anniversary celebration begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30; Divas on Tap, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — every Monday from 2 to 3 p.m.; country line dancing — 3 to 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday; cardio-drumming — every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.; advanced cornhole league — every Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m. New programs are coming: euchre/bridge club and day program. Crafts and non-cash bingo. Call for more information 765-216-2230.
The Stable, 105 E. State St., Pendleton: 87 Southbound — 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 29.
Woody’s, 737 N. Main St., Lapel: Pop Rox — 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, April 30.