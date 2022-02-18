SATURDAY
Anderson
• Inkle Loom Weaving Workshop noon to 3 p.m. Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
• Avanti Boosters Encore 7 p.m. at Reardon Auditorium, 1100 E. Fifth St.
• Shawn Richards 7 to 10 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s
• Chicken fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
• “On Golden Pond,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Alexandria
• “Thoroughly Modern Millie Jr.” 7:30 p.m. Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Elwood
• “The Mousetrap,” 7 to 10 p.m. at Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St. Presented by The Duck Creek Players.
Lapel
• Ethan Olvey 7 to 10 p.m. at Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 Main St.
Muncie
• Farmers Market at Minnetrista, 9 a.m. to noon, Minnetrista Museum & Gardens, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway.
Yorktown
• Wicked 4Play, 9 p.m. at Mr. Mouse, 9101 W. Smith St.
SUNDAY
Anderson
• Pints & Poses 11 a.m. to noon at 5’s Taphouse, 1314 Broadway.
• “Seussical The Musical,” 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.; presented by Anderson University School of Music, Theatre and Dance, Byrum Hall.
• “On Golden Pond,” 3 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
• Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m.
Alexandria
• “Thoroughly Modern Miller Jr.” 3:30 p.m. Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
