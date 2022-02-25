American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m. Thursdays. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 212, 1600 Main St., Lapel: Beef/chicken noodles dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games, 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; dance with DJ Buddy Patterson, 6 p.m. Thursdays; New York strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. Fridays. Open to the general public.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays.
Blaze Brew Pub, Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: O.K. Boomer, 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
DT’s R Bar, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Anderson: Shawn Richards, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament, 3 p.m. Sundays with sign-up at 2 p.m. and a blind draw; karaoke, 7 p.m,. Monday, s; DJ night, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25; and Katrelle, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 26.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Crossroads, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway St., Anderson: Friends Trivia Night, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.
Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle, Anderson: Aaron Lewis: Frayed at Both Ends (acoustic tour), 9 p.m.-midnight Friday, Feb. 25.
Pax Verum Brewing, 908 Main St., Lapel: Hip Hop Night, 9 p.m.-midnight Friday, Feb. 25.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers, 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga, 2-3 p.m. Mondays; cardio-drumming, 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays; cornhole league, 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays; pickle ball scheduled for Wednesdays with start date to be announced; country line dancing, 3-4 p.m. Thursdays, with recommended $5 donation; new programs are coming: euchre/bridge club, square dance and day programs – crafts and noncash bingo. All are open to the public, and donations are accepted.
The Stable, 105 E. State St., Pendleton: Joe Hess, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
Twisted Twigs House of Earthen Goods, 3504 Main St., Anderson: Paranormal discussion group, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 3.
Woody’s Bar & Grill, 737 N. Main St., Lapel: Pop Rox Band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.