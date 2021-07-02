American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., every Wednesday; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners and frog leg dinners (as long as they last), 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; this Friday.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: dinner, 5:30 p.m.; bingo — every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Athletic Park, Wilson and Eighth streets, Anderson: City of Anderson Independence Day event with Corey Cox in concert — Saturday, July 3, 7:30 p.m.; fireworks to follow.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: Cliff Ritchey — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7.
Chesterfield’s Fourth of July Independence parade, noon. Sponsored by Chesterfield-Union Township Fire Department and Chesterfield Police Department.
DT’s R Bar, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson: Shawn Richards, Fourth of July Celebration — 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, July 3.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.; open jam, every Friday, 8 p.m. All events open to the public.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday; Damaged Goods — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 3. No cover charge.
The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive, Anderson: Rock Garage — 7 p.m. Friday, July 2.
Frankton Heritage Days Building, Frankton: Free block party — 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 4.
Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle, Anderson: Fire It Up On The Fourth — choreographed fireworks about 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4.
Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road, Anderson: Independence Day Celebration — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 3. Mutt Strut, 3 p.m.; Alexandria Community Band Independence Day Concert at the Woodland Shelter Lawn. Bring a chair or blanket for this free 90-minute concert, 7 p.m.; Bioluminescence Glow Hike. Get a free glow stick for a fun and colorful light night hike starting at Mounds State Park pool parking lot. Hike will include stairs, rough terrain, and last one hour, beginning at 9:30 p.m.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Rangeline Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; R&B line dancing class — every Monday and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; chair yoga — every Monday and Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m.; cardio-drumming — every Tuesday at 5 p.m.; and Simmons Dance Night — every Friday 8 to 11 p.m. Cost is $6. All are open to the public and donations are being accepted.
Summitville School, 405 E. Mill St., Summitville: Fireworks by the Van Buren Township Fire Department — dusk Sunday, July 4.
