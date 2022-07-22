American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 1771, 216 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Remedy Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 23.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games, 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; third Thursday of the month dance at 6 p.m. with DJ Jerry Wilmot; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson: 73rd annual National Crown — heat races begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23.
A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., Anderson: Last Friday Open Jam — 6 p.m. Friday, July 29.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: Midwest Originals — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27; The Cold Hearts — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 29
Blaze Brew Pub, Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: The Dirty Vandals — 9 p.m. Saturday, July 23.
The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St., Alexandria: “Honk Jr.” — 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23; and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24.
The Corner Tavern, 694 Locust St., Middletown: The Don Stuck Band — 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 23.
Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers: Home Again: John Williams Blockbuster with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra — 6 p.m. Friday, July 22.
Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., Third Annual Peach Week — July 20-24.
Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St., Anderson: Comedy Night Live at 8 p.m. Friday, July 22.
Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St., Anderson: Living Proof — 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 22; and Jai Baker 3 — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Sunday at 3 p.m. Pop Rox — 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: The Remedy Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 23.
Elm Street, 519 N. Elm St., Muncie: Boot Hill Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 22.
5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway, Anderson: Crossroads Band — 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23.
Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St., Anderson: “The Producers” — 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23.
Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson: Pop Rox — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23.
Paramount Theatre Centre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson: Girl Named Tom — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.
Pax Verum Brewery, 908 Main St., Lapel: Hip Hop Night — 9 p.m. Friday, July 22.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — every Monday from 2 to 3 p.m.; country line dancing — 3 to 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday; cardio-drumming — every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.; advanced cornhole league — every Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville: Chris Stapleton with special guests, Elle King and Madeline Edwards — 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 22.
Shadyside Park, 1112 Broadway, Anderson: Bluegrass Festival — noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30; The Boozehounds 12:10 to 1:10 p.m.; Cumberland Gap 1:20 to 2:20 p.m.; Mountain Laurel 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Elk Ridge 3:40 to 4:40 p.m.; and Blue Holler Band 4:50 to 5:50 p.m.
The Stable, 105 E. State St., Pendleton: Josh and Kaitlyn — 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 22.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: KGB Band — 8 p.m. Friday, July 22.