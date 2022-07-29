American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 1771, 216 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Crossroads Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games, every Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., every Wednesday; third Thursday of the month dance at 6 p.m. with DJ Jerry Wilmot; fourth Thursday of the month dance at 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson: Friday Racing Special (midgets, baby grands, legends and front wheel drives) — 7:30 p.m. heats begin; Inaugural Glen Nolen Classic (non-wing sprint cards, Kenyon midgets, baby grands, midgets) — racing begins at 7:30 p.m.
A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., Anderson: Last Friday Open Jam — 6 p.m. Friday, July 29.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: The Cold Hearts — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 29; The Doo! — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers: Home Again: ]
Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St., Anderson: Jai Baker 3 — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Part of the Summer Concert Series.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Signups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.; Pop Rox — 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis: All shows on Free Stage and begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Kansas — Friday, July 29; Jesse McCartney — Saturday, July 30; We The Kingdom — Sunday, July 31; Chaka Kahn — Wednesday, Aug. 3; Gone 2 Paradise (tribute to Jimmy Buffett) — Thursday, Aug. 4.
Paramount Theatre Centre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson: Little River Band — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — every Monday from 2 to 3 p.m.; country line dancing — 3 to 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday; cardio-drumming — every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.; advanced cornhole league — every Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m. New programs are coming: euchre/bridge club and day program. Crafts and non-cash bingo. Call for more information 765-216-2230.
Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville: OneRepublic Never Ending Summer Tour — 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
Shadyside Park, 1112 Broadway, Anderson: Bluegrass Festival — noon to 6 p.m.; The Boozehounds 12:10 to 1:10 p.m.; Cumberland Gap 1:20 to 2:20 p.m.; Mountain Laurel 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Elk Ridge 3:40 to 4:40 p.m.; and Blue Holler Band 4:50 to 5:50 p.m. Saturday, July 30.