American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 1771, 216 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Damaged Goods — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games, every Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., every Wednesday; third Thursday of the month dance at 6 p.m. with DJ Jerry Wilmot; fourth Thursday of the month dance at 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday. Open to the general public.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., Frankton: Dinner, 5 p.m. and bingo 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays.
A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., Anderson: “Goonies” 8:50 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Bring your lawn chairs.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: Gordan Bohnam — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 17; Warrior Kings — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22; and The 5 Speeds — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.
Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: O.K. Boomer — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
Cammack Station, 9200 W. Jackson St., Muncie: Charity Car Show — 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19. Fundraiser for Delaware County Foster Closet.
Dickmann Town Centre, 12th and Meridian streets, Anderson: The Blue 32 — 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 to p.m.; fundraiser for Beverly Gabbard — 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 17. Katrelle will entertain during that time. There will be an auction of donated baskets, gift cards and products.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — every Monday from 2 to 3 p.m.; country line dancing — 3 to 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday; cardio-drumming — every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.; advanced cornhole league — every Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m. New programs are coming: euchre/bridge club and day program. Crafts and non-cash bingo. Call for more information 765-216-2230.
Sahm’s Smokehouse, 250 W. Reformatory Road, Pendleton: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 Main St., Lapel: Dan & John, 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 17.
Spring Valley Campground, 8186 W. 575N, Middletown: Low Down Throw Down – Rumpke Mountain Boys Electric Album Release — Friday and Saturday evenings. Tickets available at https://springvalleycampground.ticketleap.com.
The Stable, 105 E. State St., Pendleton: KrosshairS — 8 p.m. Friday, June 17.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Layla Adair Price — 7 p.m. Friday, June 17.
Trinity Life Center, 5900 S. Ind. 13, Pendleton: Doug Anderson in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18.