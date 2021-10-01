Mad Fun
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. every Thursday, blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Shuffleboard tournaments 6 p.m. every Wednesday; homemade pizza specials 5 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday; dance with DJ Buddy Patterson 6 p.m. every Thursday; New York Strip steak dinners 5 p.m. every Friday. Open to the general public.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Dinner 5:30 p.m. and bingo 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625 North, Middletown:
Sara and the South Bend Sound — 6:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament will be held 3 p.m. every Sunday. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. (Blind draw); karaoke 7 p.m. every Monday; open jam 8 p.m. every Friday. All events open to the public.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: DJ Buddy Patterson 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. No cover charge.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Rangeline Walkers 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; R&B line dancing class 6 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday; Chair Yoga from 2 to 3 p.m. every Monday; Cardio-drumming at 5 p.m. every Tuesday; and Simmons Dance Night 8 to 11 p.m. every Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $6. All are open to the public and donations are accepted.
