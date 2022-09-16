American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games, every Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., every Wednesday; third Thursday of the month dance at 6 p.m. with DJ Jerry Wilmot; fourth Thursday of the month dance at 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday. Open to the general public.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., Frankton: Bingo — 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson: final open practice of the season (all divisions) — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16; CRA Street Stock 75, Late Model Sportsman, Kenyon Midgets, and Compact Touring Series 150 — 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: Stella Luna & The Satellites — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21; Gordon Bohnam — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: The Dirty Vandals — 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Cammack Station Car Show, 9200 Jackson St., Muncie: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
Daleville Town Hall Park amphitheater, 8019 S. Walnut St., Daleville: Cook and Belle — 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: SpLit Endz — 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 17.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Buddy Patterson every first and third Friday; broasted chicken dinners every Tuesday; fish dinners every Friday night; line dance lessons every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m.; country dance lessons every Friday night.
FoxGardin Kitchen and Ale, 215 S. Main St., Fortville: Levi Driskell 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
Mr. Mouse, 9101 W. Smith St., Yorktown: Wicked 4 Play — 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Mystic Waters Family Campground, 5435 W. Ind. 38, Pendleton: Turn Away No Longer’s Foster Fun Day — 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — every Monday starts at 2 p.m.; country line dancing — starts at 3 p.m.; cardio-drumming — starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Free Movie Night on the lawn. Bring your chairs or blankets. Starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16; Intermediate painting class 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. Cost is $30 per person. Text 765-215-4289 to make reservations. Seating is limited. Saturday, Oct. 1, third annual Golf Outing, Grandview Golf Course, tee time, 1 p.m. Text 765-215-4289 to register your team. Prizes and dinner provided. Friday, Oct. 21, open mic night. Cost $3 per person. From 7 to 9 p.m. Text Tony Miles to register your talent for the show, 912-996-2649. Saturday, Nov. 5, Craft Show, doors open at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors: text 765-215-4289 to get your vendors application. Saturday, Dec. 3, Holiday Bazaar. Doors open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors text 765-215–4289 to get your vendors application. More information 765-216-2230.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Overruled — 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16; Ethan Olvey — 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.