American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament Thursdays at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games every Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; dance third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. with DJ Jerry Wilmot; dance fourth Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson; New York strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. Fridays. Open to the general public.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. County Road 625 North, Middletown: Corey Cox — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7; Living Proof — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave., Anderson: September First Friday with food specials and live music — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
The Corner, 694 Locust St., Middletown: Shawn Richards — 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 3.
Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets, Anderson: The Doo (part of the Summer Concert Series), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
Downtown Noblesville: Music & All That Jazz — 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Buddy Patterson every first and third Friday; broasted chicken dinners Tuesdays; fish dinners Friday nights; line dance lessons from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays; country dance lessons Friday nights; Damaged Goods Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: The Homestead Band — 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 10.
The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road, Anderson: Philo Beddoe — 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.
Farmers Pike Festival, 1965 S. County Road 850 East, New Castle: Festival is 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday; local musicians Cook and Belle in concert — 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway St., Anderson: Corey Cox in celebration of two-year anniversary — 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle, Anderson: Terry Fator — 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
Horseshoe Racing and Casino, 4300 N. Michigan Road, Shelbyville: Cook and Belle — 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St., Muncie: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3; and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road, Anderson: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — Mondays from 2 to 3 p.m.; country line dancing — 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays; cardio-drumming — Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m.; advanced cornhole league — Tuesdays from 7 to 10 p.m. New programs are coming: euchre/bridge club and day program. Crafts and noncash bingo. Call for more information: 765-216-2230.
T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Shawn Richards — 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2; Karaoke night — 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
The Stable, 105 E. State St., Pendleton: Timothy Scott (solo acoustic) — 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.