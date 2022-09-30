American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games, every Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., every Wednesday; third Thursday of the month dance at 6 p.m. with DJ Jerry Wilmot; fourth Thursday of the month dance at 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday. Open to the general public.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., Frankton: Bingo — 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., Anderson: Last Friday Open Jam — 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct.1.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: Blue 32 — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5; Fall Fest: GrooveSmash Trio, Pushing Daisy’s — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8; The 78’s — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: O.K. Boomer Live 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Celebration Church at Arrow Heights, 1120 Arrow Ave., Anderson: Christian HipHop Rap Concert — 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
Daleville Town Hall Park, 8019 S. Walnut St., Daleville: Fifth annual Fall Frenzy & Parade — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Euchre Tournament — 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday,Oct.1; and Somewhere South — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Buddy Patterson every first and third Friday; broasted chicken dinners every Tuesday; fish dinners every Friday night; line dance lessons every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m.; country dance lessons every Friday night.
5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway, Anderson: Comedy on the Lawn — 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., Anderson: Comedy Night with Colton Keesling — 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
Pax Verum Brewing, 908 Main St., Lapel: Live Music — 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — every Monday starts at 2 p.m.; country line dancing — starts at 3 p.m.; cardio-drumming — starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday; Saturday, Oct. 1, third annual Golf Outing, Grandview Golf Course, tee time, 1 p.m. Text 765-215-4289 to register your team. Prizes and dinner provided. Friday, Oct. 21, open mic night. Cost $3 per person. From 7 to 9 p.m. Text Tony Miles to register your talent for the show, 912-996-2649. Movie night for Saturday, Oct. 28, at dusk, “Mars Attacks,” a comedy. Rated PG-13. Nov. 5, Craft Show, doors open at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors: text 765-215-4289 to get your vendors application. Saturday, Dec. 3, Holiday Bazaar. Doors open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors text 765-215–4289 to get your vendors application. Call for more information 765-216-2230.
Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville: The Chicks Tour — 7:30 p.m. at Friday, Sept. 30; Five Finger Death Punch — 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
The Stable, 105 E. State St., Pendleton: Joe Hess and Joseph Shreve — 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.