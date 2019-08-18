Monday, Aug. 19
Anderson
• Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lowes Home Improvement, 3335 S. Scatterfield Road.
• Traumatic Brain Injury support group meeting, 5:45-7:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Anderson
• Parenting Classes, 1-2-3 Magis Discipline Classes, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Maple Grove Church of God, 2729 E. 38th St.
• Anderson High School Class of 1949 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant.
• Anderson High School Class of ‘56 luncheon, noon, Ruby Tuesday restaurant.
Edgewood
• Beyond the Purse Auction, buffet, 11 a.m.; auction, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Edgewood Golf & Event Center, 519 Golf Club Road. Proceeds benefit the Exchange Club Family Resource Center child abuse prevention. Hosted by Anderson Noon Exchange Club.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Anderson
• Dine and Donate event to benefit Operation Love Ministries, 4-9 p.m.; entertainment by Matt Cookman, 6-7:30 p.m.; Mancino’s, 1606 S. Scatterfield Road.
• Indianapolis Brass Choir concert, free, 7 p.m., Davis Park, 4507 Nichol Ave.
Daleville
• Old Town Junction Summer Concert Series: Carl Storie, 7-9 p.m., Daleville Town Hall Park, 8019 S. Walnut St.
Friday, Aug. 23
Anderson
• Free Friday hot dog lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, outside 10th Street entrance.
• Nicolas Carter in concert, 6:30 p.m., Anderson Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1122 W. Eighth St.
• Magnolia Soul Band in concert, 7:30-10 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
• "The Diary of Anne Frank," 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Alexandria
• Alexandria Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Kiwanis Entertainment Building, Beulah Park.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Anderson
• Anderson City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
• “Out Here with Animals Celebration, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Anderson Tractor Supply, 6818 S. Scatterfield Road.
• Second annual Riley & Sons Honor Flight Car Show, registration, 10 a.m.; show, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; trophy presentation, 3:15 p.m.; Riley & Sons, 2394 E. 400S. Proceeds to send veterans to Washington, D.C. for the day.
• “The Wizard of Oz,” part of the Paramount Theatre’s 90th anniversary celebration, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
• "The Diary of Anne Frank," 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Middletown
• Pulled pork dinner, 4-7 p.m., Middletown United Methodist Church, 625 High St.
Pendleton
• Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, YMCA/Conservation Building, 460 Falls Park Drive.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Anderson
• "The Diary of Anne Frank," 3:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Elwood
• The Dreamers, 4-6 p.m., Callaway Park.
Frankton
• Frankton Town Market, 2-6 p.m., Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.