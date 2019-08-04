Monday, Aug. 5
Anderson
• Christian Women United meeting, 9:30 a.m., Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 119 E. 36th St.
• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• Anderson High School Class of '51 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Eva's Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
• Pizza dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., every Monday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Elwood
• Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Anderson
• Anderson High School Class of '63 luncheon, noon, Blaze Brew Pub.
• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
• Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.
• Transformers Trading Card Game Tuesday, 5:30-8 p.m., Danger Room Games & Comics, 833 E. 53rd St.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Pendleton
• Spring Valley Quilt Guild meeting, 6 p.m.; social time, 5:30 p.m.; Pendleton Library.
Frankton
• Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
• Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m.; American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Anderson
• Knights of Columbus Council No. 563 Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
• Texas Hold'em, every Thursday, cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Daleville
• Old Town Junction Summer Concert Series Jessie Brown/Greg Rhodes, 7-9 p.m., Daleville Town Hall Park, 8019 S. Walnut St.
Friday, Aug. 9
Anderson
• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• Free Friday hot dog lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, outside 10th Street entrance.
• All-you-can-eat fish or chicken tenders fundraiser and bake sale, 4-7 p.m., Harter House, 600 Main St. Proceeds to United Faith Housing.
• The Carolina Boys Quartet of Anderson, South Carolina, concert, 7 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
• Seth Cook in concert, 7:30-10 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
• Knights of Columbus Council No. 563 Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Columbian Hall, 1225 Main Street.
Alexandria
• Alexandria Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Kiwanis Entertainment Building, Beulah Park.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Anderson
• Anderson City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
• Soberfest hosted by Grace House (concert and family fun), noon, Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
• Man4Man Ministries 2019 Golf Tournament, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Anderson Country Club, 602 North Shore Blvd.
• Kids Kones and Dogs & Bones, 1-5 p.m., Good's Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St. Free ice cream to all kids (12 and under) and free ice cream to all doggies.
• North Anderson Wesleyan's Youth's Dine & Donate, 4-8 p.m., Mancino's, 1606 S. Scatterfield Road. Use code NAW10.
• Mainstage Cabaret, 7-9 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Music, comedy, drinks, and art. Tickets are $10 and available at www.mainstagetheatre.org.
• Murat Shrine Night with CRA Street Stock 200 races, 7:45-11 p.m., Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. General admission, adults, $12; kids, 6-12, $4; and children under 5, admitted free.
• Knights of Columbus Council No. 563 Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Columbian Hall, 1225 Main Street.
Markleville
• Splash Pad and Community Picnic, 4-8 p.m.; community picnic, 4-5:30 p.m.; splash pad, 5-8 p.m.; and Adams-Markleville fire truck, 7 p.m.; North Christian Church, 32 N. State St.
Pendleton
• Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, YMCA/Conservation Building, 460 Falls Park Drive.
