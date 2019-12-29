MONDAY
Anderson
Monday Night Casual Magic, 6 p.m., Danger Room Games & Comics, 833 53rd St.
Indianapolis
Christmas at the Zoo, 5 p.m., Indianapolis Zoo, 1200 W. Washington St.
Animal Trivia Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Sun King Brewery, 135 N. College Ave. Proceeds to Furever We Love.
Ugly Sweater Run, 6:30 p.m., BrewDog, 1140 Shelby St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Anderson High School Class of ‘68 luncheon, noon, Prime Harvest Buffet, Garden Area, Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
New Year’s Eve Seniors Dance, 8-midnight, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Skating, noon-9 p.m., Dickmann Town Center.
New Year’s Eve Party, 8 p.m. — 11:55 p.m., Harrah’s Hoosier Park, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
New Year’s Eve party, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Party, 7 p.m., Farm Society, 619 Jackson St.
4th annual New Year’s Eve Party, 6 p.m.-2 a.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Magical New Year’s Eve Party, 8 p.m.-3 a.m., Dragon’s Hoard Coin N Gaming, 2210 Scatterfield Road.
Bringing in the New Year 2020, Kroakerheads, 1239 Meridian St.
NYE at OBD with EPF, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Oakley Brothers’ Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
First Day Hike, 5:30 p.m., Mounds State Park, meet at Nature Center.
New Year’s Day Hangover Tournament, 1 p.m.-4 a.m., The Billiard Club, 124 E. Seventh St.
THURSDAY
Anderson
Pokemon League, 5:30 p.m., Danger Room Games & Comics, 833 E. 53rd St.
Pendleton
Blood Drive, 2:15-6:30 p.m., Pendleton Community Public Library, 595 E. Water St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
First Friday events, 5-8 p.m., A Town Center, Anderson Museum of Art, Union Building lobby and other venues. Presented by the Anderson Art Alliance.
Buttons & Badges, 2-3:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
First Friday with Ciara Haskett, 7 p.m., Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St.
Carmel
The Office Trivia, 7:30 p.m., Books & Brews, 61 City Center Drive.
Noblesville
Steve Trent, 6:30-9 p.m., Spencer Farm Winery, 7105 E. 161st St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
Skating, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Dickmann Town Center.
Atlatl Making Workshop, 1-4 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Pershing Drive Live, 8 p.m.-midnight, Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Hunter Wainscott, 7:30-10:30 p.m., 5’s Tap Room, 1314 Broadway St.
Middletown
Bramlett Brothers, 6-9 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. County Road 625N.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Skating, noon-6 p.m., Dickmann Town Center.
Indianapolis
Doodle Dog Romp, 4 p.m., Flat12 Bierwerks, 414 Dorman St.
Donut Fest Indianapolis, Noon-4 p.m., Indiana City Brewing Company, 24 Shelby St.
Hashtag Wedding Bridal Show, 1-4 p.m., The Cyrus Place, 237 N. East St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.