LOGO19 MAD week.jpg

MONDAY 

Anderson

  • Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
  • Pizza dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
  • Madison County Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meeting, 5:45-7:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St. 
  • Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.

Elwood

  • Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.

Pendleton

  • Pendleton Heights Band Christmas Concert and Silent Auction, 7 p.m., Pendleton Heights High School, 1 Arabian Drive. 

  

TUESDAY 

Anderson

  • Anderson High School Class of ‘56 luncheon, noon, Ruby Tuesday Restaurant, Scatterfield Road.
  • Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
  • Disabled American Veterans meeting, 5:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
  • Youth & Family Advisory Council hosted by Madison County Systems of Care, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St. 
  • Secondary Christmas Concert hosted by Indiana Christian Academy and Grace Baptist Church, 6-7:30 p.m., Indiana Christian Academy, 432 W. 300N. 
  • Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.

  

WEDNESDAY

Anderson

  • Introduction to MBA Studies hosted by Anderson University, 1-2 p.m., 1100 E. Fifth St. 
  • Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
  • Christmas from the Heart of Nashville hosted by Mark209, 7-9 p.m., First Baptist Church, 907 N. Raible Ave.

Frankton

  • Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.

Lapel

  • Twas the Movie Before trivia night (for those 18 and over), 5-6:30 p.m., Lapel Community Library.

Middletown

  • Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St. 

   

THURSDAY 

Anderson

  • Holiday Fair, 4-6 p.m., The Excel Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
  • Poetry Night, 6 p.m., A-Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Sponsored by the Poetry Society of Indiana.
  • Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.

Middletown

  • Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

  

FRIDAY 

Anderson

  • Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
  • Historic Gruenewald House Holiday Tours, 1-4 p.m., Historic Gruenewald House, 626 Main St.
  • Monthly fish dinner, 4-7 p.m., Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
  • Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
  • Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
  • Eighth annual K-LOVE Christmas Tour; doors open, 6 p.m.; concert, 7 p.m.; Reardon Auditorium, 1100 E. Fifth St.
  • “The Nutcracker” ballet, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

Middletown

  • Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

  

SATURDAY

Anderson

  • Historic Gruenewald House Holiday Tours, 1-4 p.m., Historic Gruenewald House, 626 Main St.
  • Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
  • “The Nutcracker” ballet, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
  • The Ugliest Christmas Sweater Contest, 11 p.m., Bourbon Street Sports Bar & Grill, 845 E. 53rd St. 

  

SUNDAY 

Anderson

  • “The Nutcracker” ballet, 2:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
  • Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.