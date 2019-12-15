MONDAY
Anderson
- Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
- Pizza dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- Madison County Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meeting, 5:45-7:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
Elwood
- Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
Pendleton
- Pendleton Heights Band Christmas Concert and Silent Auction, 7 p.m., Pendleton Heights High School, 1 Arabian Drive.
TUESDAY
Anderson
- Anderson High School Class of ‘56 luncheon, noon, Ruby Tuesday Restaurant, Scatterfield Road.
- Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
- Disabled American Veterans meeting, 5:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- Youth & Family Advisory Council hosted by Madison County Systems of Care, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- Secondary Christmas Concert hosted by Indiana Christian Academy and Grace Baptist Church, 6-7:30 p.m., Indiana Christian Academy, 432 W. 300N.
- Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
- Introduction to MBA Studies hosted by Anderson University, 1-2 p.m., 1100 E. Fifth St.
- Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
- Christmas from the Heart of Nashville hosted by Mark209, 7-9 p.m., First Baptist Church, 907 N. Raible Ave.
Frankton
- Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Lapel
- Twas the Movie Before trivia night (for those 18 and over), 5-6:30 p.m., Lapel Community Library.
Middletown
- Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
THURSDAY
Anderson
- Holiday Fair, 4-6 p.m., The Excel Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
- Poetry Night, 6 p.m., A-Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Sponsored by the Poetry Society of Indiana.
- Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
Middletown
- Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
- Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
- Historic Gruenewald House Holiday Tours, 1-4 p.m., Historic Gruenewald House, 626 Main St.
- Monthly fish dinner, 4-7 p.m., Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
- Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
- Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
- Eighth annual K-LOVE Christmas Tour; doors open, 6 p.m.; concert, 7 p.m.; Reardon Auditorium, 1100 E. Fifth St.
- “The Nutcracker” ballet, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Middletown
- Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
- Historic Gruenewald House Holiday Tours, 1-4 p.m., Historic Gruenewald House, 626 Main St.
- Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
- “The Nutcracker” ballet, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
- The Ugliest Christmas Sweater Contest, 11 p.m., Bourbon Street Sports Bar & Grill, 845 E. 53rd St.
SUNDAY
Anderson
- “The Nutcracker” ballet, 2:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
- Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
