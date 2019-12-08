MAD Week
TUESDAY
Anderson
- Christmas Spectacular hosted by Liberty Christian School, 6:30 p.m., Faith Church, 2817 E. 53rd St.
- Toastmasters Club-Chief Anderson Toastmasters, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Carnegie Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Alexandria
- The Art Circle of Alexandria presents The Gifts of Christmas Past: A Holiday Open House and Student Art Exhibit, 6:30 p.m., Alexandria Community Center, 315 Harrison St.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
- Oak Ridge Boys Christmas concert, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Alexandria
- Small Town Community Bingo, 2 p.m., Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave.
THURSDAY
Anderson
- South Bend Chocolate Co. and Personalize It Ornaments, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Mezzanine, Community Hospital of Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave. Fundraiser sponsored by the CHA Auxiliary.
- Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meeting, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., at Community Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave.
- Sandi Patty Christmas, 7-9:30 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
- Line dancing, 7:30 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 Rangeline Road.
- “Open House,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
- Christmas with Selah, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Middletown
- Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
- South Bend Chocolate Co. and Personalize It Ornaments, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Mezzanine, Community Hospital of Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave. Fundraiser sponsored by the CHA Auxiliary.
- Historic Gruenewald House Holiday Tours, 1-4 p.m., Historic Gruenewald House, 626 Main St.
- “Imagine Christmas,” an interactive experience for families, 6:30-8:30 p.m., East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
- Eighth annual Christmas Haunted attraction, “A Krampus Nightmare,” 7-11 p.m., Stillwell Manor, 1704 E. 60th St.
- “Open House,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Middletown
- Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
- Painting in the Park – Bur Oak Acorn, 10 a.m.-noon, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road. Hosted by Park Place Arts and Mounds State Park.
- Historic Gruenewald House Holiday Tours, 1-4 p.m., Historic Gruenewald House, 626 Main St.
42nd Annual Nativity Pageant, 5:30, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m., Maple Grove Church of God, 2729 E. 38th St.
Christmas at the Bronnenberg Home, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Eighth annual Christmas Haunted attraction, “A Krampus Nightmare,” 7-11 p.m., Stillwell Manor, 1704 E. 60th St.
A Symphony Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. Anderson Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday concert with guest vocalists Paul Langford, Leah Crane, Heather Lake and Erin Benedict.
“Open House,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Pendleton
Fill the Pendleton Community Library food pantry and photos with Santa, 12:30-2:30 p.m., Quack Daddy Donuts, 106 W. State St. Sponsored by the Real Estate Pros. Bring nonperishable foods to donate to the Read ‘n Feed food pantry.
Yorktown
Yorktown Luminary Festival 2019, noon-7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Anderson
• Kickoff of drive-thru light display, 4-6 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
• Nativity Pageant, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Maple Grove Church of God, 2729 E. 38th St.
