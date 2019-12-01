MONDAY
Anderson
Christian Women United meeting, 9:30 a.m., Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, 2124 Cedar St.
Free Senior Movie, “The Overcomer,” 10 a.m.; Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. (New location)
Anderson High School Class of ‘51 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
World AIDS Day event hosted by the Madison County Health Department, 2-6 p.m., Miami Conference Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
TUESDAY Anderson
Festival of Trees open, noon-6 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Gruenewald House Style Show, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Jazz Bands concert, 6:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
Chicken-and-noodles dinner, 5-6:30 p.m., North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.
Festival of Trees open, noon-6 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
City Choirs concert, 6:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
THURSDAY
Anderson
Exchange Club Mini Christmas Trees & Wreaths Auction, lunch at 11 a.m., Paramount Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Festival of Trees open, noon-6 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
County Choirs concert, 6:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Alexandria
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” radio play, 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
FRIDAY Anderson
Soroptimists’ Celebrity Holiday Cookie Walk, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Union Building lobby, 1106 Meridian Plaza.
Fundraiser for The Christian Center, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Texas Roadhouse, 1925 E. 60th St.
Festival of Trees open, noon-6 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Winterfest, 5-8 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 28 W. 10th St.
First Friday Arts Walk, 5-8 p.m., A Town Center, Anderson Museum of Art, Union Building lobby and other venues. Presented by the Anderson Art Alliance.
Season of Giving Gift Fair, 5-8 p.m., Union Building lobby, 1106 Meridian Plaza. Sponsored by Leadership Academy of Madison County.
Love Lights a Tree, 5:30 p.m., Community Hospital 1629 Building. A celebration to honor and memorialize loved ones who have been affected by cancer.
“Imagine Christmas,” an interactive experience for families, 6:30-8:30 p.m., East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
“Almost, Maine,” performed by the Anderson High School Theatre Arts Department, 7 p.m., AHS Room K100, 4610 S. Madison Ave.
Candles and Carols, 7:30 p.m., Reardon Auditorium, Anderson University.
Alexandria
White Christmas parade, 6-7:30 p.m, downtown Alexandria.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” radio play, 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Pendleton
Seventh annual Juried Art Show, 6-8:30 p.m., Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
Indiana State Fall Competition hosted by Anderson Invasion Champion Force Cheer, 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Highland Middle School, 2108 E. 200N.
United Housing fundraiser, “Santa Shoppe!”, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Vermillion Place, 449 Main St. “Rudy” the Rudolph, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Santa and Mrs Claus, arrive at noon; Elsa “Frozen”, noon-1 p.m.
Indiana Open Warm-Up hosted by the Anderson Chess Club, 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Anderson Cinema, 2109 S. Scatterfield Road.
Anderson High School Show Choir’s second annual Breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m.-noon, cafeteria, AHS, 4610 S. Madison Ave.
Craft and Bake Sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Central Community Chapel, 1004 Indiana Ave.
Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Festival of Trees open, noon-6 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
City of Anderson Christmas Celebration and Parade, Santa arrives 3 p.m.; parade, 5:30 p.m.; tree lighting, 6 p.m.; movie, 7 p.m.; Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Ride to Rock Christmas, kickstands up, 1 p.m.; bands to play from 4 p.m.-midnight, Bourbon Street Bar & Grill, 845 W. 53rd St.
Christmas Kick-Off dinner at the Chapel, 6-7:30 p.m., 641 Main St.
“Almost, Maine,” performed by the Anderson High School Theatre Arts Department, 7 p.m., AHS Room K100, 4610 S. Madison Ave.
Eighth annual Christmas Haunted attraction, “A Krampus Nightmare,” 7-11 p.m., Stillwell Manor, 1704 E. 60th St.
Doo Wop Yule Pop, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Alexandria
”It’s a Wonderful Life,” radio play, 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Middletown
Annual Christmas Cookie & Candy Walk (and Christmas crafts and homemade gifts), hosted by Christian Women’s Fellowship, 9 a.m.-noon, Sixth Street Christian Church, 146 N. Sixth St.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Holiday Tea Blending Party (all ages), 2-4 p.m., Jackrabbit Coffee, 525 W. 11th St. Hosted by Sleepy Jean’s Tea Co. and Jackrabbit Coffee.
“White Christmas,” movie, 2-5 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
“Almost, Maine,” performed by the Anderson High School Theatre Arts Department, 3 p.m., AHS Room K100, 4610 S. Madison Ave.
“Polar Express” movie, 6-9 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Alexandria
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” radio play, 3:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
