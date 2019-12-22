MAD Week
MONDAY
Anderson
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Cookies with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, 2-3 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Pizza dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., every Monday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Light Run hosted by Anderson Road Runners Club, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 120 E. Eighth St.
Drive-through Christmas lights display, 6-9 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
Lightwire Theater’s “A Very Electric Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Elwood
Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
Light Up The Magic, 6:30-10:30 p.m., through Jan. 1, downtown Elwood.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Christmas Eve Experience, 5-6 p.m., Waterline Church, 5550 S. Ind. 67.
Christmas Eve Service, 6-7 p.m., Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive.
Christmas Eve Service, 6-9 p.m., East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
Christmas Eve at Central: a traditional service, 7-8:30 p.m., Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7-9 p.m., First Pentecostal Church, 630 W. 53rd St.
Pendleton
Christmas Eve Services, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Fall Creek Christian Church, 1102 W. 700S.
WEDNESDAY
Merry Christmas!
Elwood
Light Up The Magic, 6:30-10:30 p.m., through Jan. 1, downtown Elwood.
THURSDAY
Anderson
Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Pokemon League!, 5:30 p.m., Danger Room Games & Comics, 833 E. 53rd St.
Open Hours and Craft Night, 6 p.m., Copper Centaur Studios, 619 Nichol Ave.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Christmas Tours of the Gruenewald Home, 1 p.m., 626 N. Main St.
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
Bird Walk, 9 a.m.; The Science of Snow, 10-10:30 a.m.; Healing Power of Nature: Vibrational Sound Bath, 1-1:45 p.m.; Color in Nature, 2-4 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Christmas Tours of the Gruenewald Home, 1 p.m., 626 N. Main St.
Senior Dance, 6-9 p.m., every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
“Space Jam,” the movie, 7-10 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre and Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Lost Legends Tribute featuring Joyce Licorish & Deaon Forever, 7-10 p.m., LovEvents Banquet Hall & Catering, 1803 Broadway.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Pet Nail Trims hosted by sit-stay-play In-home pet sitting & more, 1-2:30 p.m., Tractor Supply Co., 6818 S. Scatterfield Road.
