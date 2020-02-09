MAD Week
MONDAY
Anderson
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m. every Monday, UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Elwood
Bingo, every Monday, 6 to 8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.
“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Senior Age euchre (60 and over), 5 p.m., every Tuesday, Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Family Fandom: The Pigeon, 6-7 p.m., Children’s Department, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Alexandria
Farmers Market Training, 1-5 p.m., Alexandria Community Center.
Couples country dance lessons, 5-7 p.m.; Lead & Follow Dance, 7-10 p.m. every Tuesday; Eagles Lodge Post 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
Madison Heights High School Class of 1963 bimonthly luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Blaze Brew and Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Line dance classes, 3-4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
Small Town Community Bingo, second Wednesday each month, 2 p.m., Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave.
Beginner line dance lessons, 7-9 p.m. every Wednesday; Eagles Lodge Post 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Frankton
Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m.; American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
THURSDAY
Anderson
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group meeting, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Community Hospital Anderson Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave.
The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.
Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Farmers Market Training, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Madison County Purdue Extension Office.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m. every Friday, UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Senior Age euchre (60 and over), 5 p.m., every Friday, Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Valentine’s Day- A Night of Love hosted by Celebration Church at Arrow Heights, 6-9:30 p.m., LovEvents Banquet Hall & Catering, 1803 Broadway. Tickets available through Eventbrite.
Murder at The Juice Joint, 7-10 p.m., Oakley Brothers’ Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St.
Valentine’s Day: Steak Dinner and Comedy Show, 7-10 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St. Tickets by Eventbrite.
Alexandria
Line dance lessons, 6-8 p.m. every Friday; Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Frankton
Valentine’s Meal, 5:30 p.m. (until sold out), Frankton American Legion.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
Fall in Love With Poetry, a workshop hosted by Mounds State Park, 10-11 a.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Valentine’s Day Kids Night Out, 5-9 p.m., Anderson YMCA, 12th and Jackson streets.
Seniors Dance, 6-9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
“Mozart’s Magnificent Voyage,” a family engagement concert by the Anderson Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Cupid’s Curse: When Love Gets a Grip on You (for ages 17 and over), 8 p.m.-midnight, Stillwell Manor, 1704 E. 60th St.
Frankton
Sweetheart Dance with Quincy’s Brass, 8 p.m.-midnight, Frankton American Legion.
