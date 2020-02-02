LOGO19 MAD week.jpg

MONDAY

Anderson

Church Women United meeting, 9:30 a.m., The Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St.

Golden Age Euchre (50 and over) every Monday, 11 a.m.; UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave.

Anderson High School Class of ’51 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.

“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Middletown

Kickoff of Winter Reading Program, 10 a.m., Middletown Public Library, 780 High St.

TUESDAY

Anderson

The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.

Senior Age Euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m.; Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.

Hope, Help and Healing group meeting, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.

Muncie

Ball State Symphony Orchestra, 7:30-9 p.m., Sursa Hall, 1890 W. Riverside Ave., on the campus of Ball State University.

WEDNESDAY

Anderson

Ladies of Anderson High School Class of ‘65 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Frisch’s on Broadway.

Line dance classes, every Wednesday, 3-4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Chicken-and-noodles dinner, 5-6:30 p.m., North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.

Frankton

Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.

Middletown

Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Pendleton

Anita’s Kitchen Fundraiser, 5 a.m.-2 p.m., Anita’s Kitchen, 777 E. Water St. Fundraiser for First United Methodist Church of Ingalls.

Spring Valley Quilt Guild meeting, 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Library, 595 Water St.

Disney Trivia Night, 7 p.m., The Stable, 105 E. State St. Hosted by More Than Conquerors to bring awareness and support to their after-school program.

THURSDAY

Anderson

The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.

Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Fuzzy and Exotic Animal Show with Hedgehog Hannah, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

FRIDAY

Anderson

Golden Age Euchre (50 and over) every Friday, 11 a.m.; UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave.

Senior Age Euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m.; Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.

Simmons Friday Night Dance, every Friday, 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Middletown

Broasted fish and frog leg dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (or until sold out), American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

SATURDAY

Anderson

Walk a Mile in My Shoes 2020: Feb. 8 We Stand Together, fundraiser for The Christian Center, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Reardon Auditorium, on the campus of Anderson University.

Valentine Photos with Queen Elsa hosted by Royal Wishes, 2-4 p.m., Hoosier Woods Apartments, 3833 Hoosier Woods Court.

Purdue vs. IU Game Watch (free pizza night) hosted by the Purdue Alumni Club of Madison County, 2-5 p.m., Greek’s Pizzeria, 6317 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Seniors Dance, 6-9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Late Nite Catechism, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.