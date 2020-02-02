MONDAY
Anderson
Church Women United meeting, 9:30 a.m., The Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St.
Golden Age Euchre (50 and over) every Monday, 11 a.m.; UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
Anderson High School Class of ’51 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Middletown
Kickoff of Winter Reading Program, 10 a.m., Middletown Public Library, 780 High St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.
“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Senior Age Euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m.; Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Hope, Help and Healing group meeting, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
Muncie
Ball State Symphony Orchestra, 7:30-9 p.m., Sursa Hall, 1890 W. Riverside Ave., on the campus of Ball State University.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
Ladies of Anderson High School Class of ‘65 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Frisch’s on Broadway.
Line dance classes, every Wednesday, 3-4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Chicken-and-noodles dinner, 5-6:30 p.m., North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.
Frankton
Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
Anita’s Kitchen Fundraiser, 5 a.m.-2 p.m., Anita’s Kitchen, 777 E. Water St. Fundraiser for First United Methodist Church of Ingalls.
Spring Valley Quilt Guild meeting, 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Library, 595 Water St.
Disney Trivia Night, 7 p.m., The Stable, 105 E. State St. Hosted by More Than Conquerors to bring awareness and support to their after-school program.
THURSDAY
Anderson
The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.
Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Fuzzy and Exotic Animal Show with Hedgehog Hannah, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
Golden Age Euchre (50 and over) every Friday, 11 a.m.; UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
Senior Age Euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m.; Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Simmons Friday Night Dance, every Friday, 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Middletown
Broasted fish and frog leg dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (or until sold out), American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
Walk a Mile in My Shoes 2020: Feb. 8 We Stand Together, fundraiser for The Christian Center, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Reardon Auditorium, on the campus of Anderson University.
Valentine Photos with Queen Elsa hosted by Royal Wishes, 2-4 p.m., Hoosier Woods Apartments, 3833 Hoosier Woods Court.
Purdue vs. IU Game Watch (free pizza night) hosted by the Purdue Alumni Club of Madison County, 2-5 p.m., Greek’s Pizzeria, 6317 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Seniors Dance, 6-9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Late Nite Catechism, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
