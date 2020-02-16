MAD Week
MONDAY
Anderson
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Madison County Historical Society Civil War Roundtable meeting, 7 p.m., Museum of Madison County History, 15 W. 11th St.
Fishers
Free admission on Presidents Day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.
TUESDAY
Anderson
The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.
Anderson High School Class of ‘49 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant.
Monthly luncheon of Anderson High School Class of ‘56, noon, Ruby Tuesday Restaurant.
“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
Line dancing class, 3-4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Frankton
Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
THURSDAY
Anderson
The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.
Open Mic Poetry Night, 6:30 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
“Harvey,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Alexandria
“The Music Man Jr.,” 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Movies That Matter: “Hidden Figures,” 6-8 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Simmons: Friday Night Dance, 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
“Harvey,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
“The Medium,” 7:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, Anderson University.
Alexandria
“The Music Man Jr.,” 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
Farmer’s Market Training, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Park Place Community Center.
Walk For Hope Chilli Cook-off Fundraiser, noon-3 p.m., UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
“The Medium,” 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, Anderson University.
Chili Cookoff! hosted by Prodigal Posse – CMA Chapter 1241, 5-8 p.m., Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
Seniors Dance, 6 to 9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
“Harvey,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Alexandria
“The Music Man Jr.,” 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
SUNDAY
Anderson
“The Medium,” 2:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, Anderson University.
“Harvey,” 3 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Shuffleboard tournaments, every Sunday at 3 p.m., Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Alexandria
“The Music Man Jr.,” 3:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
