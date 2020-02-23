MAD Week
MONDAY
Anderson
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Liberty Christian School Band Department’s second annual Dinner Theater Concert, 6-8 p.m., Park Place Church of God Fellowship Hall.
Madison County Historical Society meeting with Mayor Thomas Broderick, “Status of Anderson,” 7 p.m., Museum of Madison County.
Lapel
Madison County Choral Festival, 7:30 p.m., gymnasium, Lapel High School.
TUESDAY
Anderson
15th annual “IHOP National Pancake Day” benefiting Riley Hospital for Children, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., IHOP, 1935 E. 53rd St.
The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.
Fat Tuesday Community Lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Christian Center, 625 Main St. Hosted by City Church.
Anderson High School Class of ‘68 luncheon, noon, Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino in the Prime Harvest Buffet.
“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Senior euchre (60 and over), 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
United Way Awards Celebration and Annual Meeting, 5-8:30 p.m., Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Pancakes and Pajamas (families with children), 6-7 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Liberty Christian School Band Department’s second annual Dinner Theater Concert, 6-8 p.m., Park Place Church of God Fellowship Hall.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
Dine to Donate fundraiser for Operation Love Ministries, 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Applebee’s, 1922 E. 53rd St.
Women’s League, refreshments, 9:30 a.m.; program, “3 Rusty Nails Shoppe” by Jim Weston, 10 a.m.; Anderson Museum of Art.
Anderson High School Class of ‘69 luncheon, 1 p.m., Art’s Pizza on Broadway.
Ash Wednesday Service, 7-8 p.m., Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
Frankton
Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Lapel
Free cholesterol screening, 1-6 p.m., Lapel Branch Library. Hosted by Community Hospital Anderson.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
THURSDAY
Anderson
The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.
Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Pat Barrett hosted by Transparent Productions, 7-10 p.m., East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
Life Line Screening by Life Line Screening Community Circle, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St.
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Senior euchre (60 and over), 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Game Night, 6-9 p.m., North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.
Dwight Yoakam in concert, 8 p.m.; Terrace Showroom, Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Simmons Friday Night Dance, 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
2020 Viking Dash Trail Run,10 a.m.-1 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Cookies & Cocoa & Canvas (teens in grades 6-12), 2-4 p.m. Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St. (pre-registration required).
Leapo (like bingo) to celebrate Leap Day, 2-4 p.m., St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 1512 N. Madison Ave.
Seniors Dance, 6 to 9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Matthews
The Perrys with Livin Forgivin in concert, doors open, 6 p.m.; concert, 7 p.m.; Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Sakima District Pinewood Derby, noon, Whetstone Christian Church, 5940 Madison Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.