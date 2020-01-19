LOGO19 MAD week.jpg

MONDAY 

Anderson

  • Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m. every Monday, UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave. 
  • Fundraiser for CIA Sports of Madison County, 11 a.m.-11:59 p.m., Buffalo Wild Wings, 5901 S. Scatterfield Road. 
  • Citywide Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, noon, Paramount Theatre. Derick Grant, formerly of the Harlem Globetrotters, is guest speaker.
  • Anderson High School Class of 1969 luncheon, 1 p.m., Art’s Pizza, on North Broadway.
  • Pizza dinners, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
  • Civil War Roundtable hosted by Madison County Historical Society, 7-8 p.m., Museum of Madison County, 15 W. 11th St. 

 

TUESDAY 

Anderson

  • Anderson High School Class of '49, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
  • Anderson High School Class of 1956, noon, Ruby Tuesday Restaurant, 5530 S. Scatterfield Road.
  • Anderson High School Class of 1968, noon, Prime Harvest Buffet (Garden Area) of Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
  • Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday at 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St. 
  • Youth & Family Advisory Council hosted by Madison County Systems of Care, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
  • Family Literacy Night's "One Winter's Night," 5:30-6:30 p.m., Edgewood Elementary School, 3525 Winding Way. 

 

WEDNESDAY 

Anderson

  • Fundraiser for CIA Sports of Madison County, 11 a.m.-11:59 p.m., Buffalo Wild Wings, 5901 S. Scatterfield Road.
  • Line dance classes, every Wednesday, 3-4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Frankton

  • Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.

Middletown

  • Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St. 

 

THURSDAY 

Anderson

  • Texas Hold'em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Middletown

  • Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

 

FRIDAY 

Anderson

  • Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday at 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St. 
  • Simmons Friday Night Dance, every Friday, 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Middletown

  • Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St. 

 

SATURDAY 

Anderson

  • Robert Cooper Audubon Society Bird Hike, 9 a.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road. 
  • Bird Nerd Series: Snowy Owls in Indiana, 11 a.m., Nature Center, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road. 
  • Basic Life Support for Life (how to live clean and sober) Table Talk, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
  • Super Snack Saturday, 1-5 p.m., Good's Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St. 
  • Seniors Dance, 6 to 9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
  • Dancing Like the Stars, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
  • Brad and Nat Live, 8-11 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St. 

 

SUNDAY

  • Rena Forney Memorial Tournament, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Deer Track Archery, 648 W. 500S. 