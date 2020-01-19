MONDAY
Anderson
- Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m. every Monday, UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
- Fundraiser for CIA Sports of Madison County, 11 a.m.-11:59 p.m., Buffalo Wild Wings, 5901 S. Scatterfield Road.
- Citywide Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, noon, Paramount Theatre. Derick Grant, formerly of the Harlem Globetrotters, is guest speaker.
- Anderson High School Class of 1969 luncheon, 1 p.m., Art’s Pizza, on North Broadway.
- Pizza dinners, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- Civil War Roundtable hosted by Madison County Historical Society, 7-8 p.m., Museum of Madison County, 15 W. 11th St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
- Anderson High School Class of '49, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
- Anderson High School Class of 1956, noon, Ruby Tuesday Restaurant, 5530 S. Scatterfield Road.
- Anderson High School Class of 1968, noon, Prime Harvest Buffet (Garden Area) of Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
- Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday at 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
- Youth & Family Advisory Council hosted by Madison County Systems of Care, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- Family Literacy Night's "One Winter's Night," 5:30-6:30 p.m., Edgewood Elementary School, 3525 Winding Way.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
- Fundraiser for CIA Sports of Madison County, 11 a.m.-11:59 p.m., Buffalo Wild Wings, 5901 S. Scatterfield Road.
- Line dance classes, every Wednesday, 3-4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Frankton
- Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
- Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
THURSDAY
Anderson
- Texas Hold'em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Middletown
- Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
- Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m. every Monday, UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
- Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday at 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
- Simmons Friday Night Dance, every Friday, 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Middletown
- Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
- Robert Cooper Audubon Society Bird Hike, 9 a.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
- Bird Nerd Series: Snowy Owls in Indiana, 11 a.m., Nature Center, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
- Basic Life Support for Life (how to live clean and sober) Table Talk, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
- Super Snack Saturday, 1-5 p.m., Good's Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St.
- Seniors Dance, 6 to 9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- Dancing Like the Stars, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
- Brad and Nat Live, 8-11 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
SUNDAY
- Rena Forney Memorial Tournament, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Deer Track Archery, 648 W. 500S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.