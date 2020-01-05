MAD Week
MONDAY
Anderson
Golden Age Euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
Anderson High School Class of ‘51 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
Ice skating, 3-9 p.m. through Jan. 24, Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets. Skates are available free of charge.
Pizza dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., every Monday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Elwood
Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
Noblesville
Federal Hill Commons Ice Plaza, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., 175 Logan St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Top Live Trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Fishers
Disney Trivia, 7-9 p.m., Alley’s Alehouse, 13825 Britton Park Road.
Noblesville
Group Class-Tango, 7:30-8:15 p.m., ABC Ballroom, 1804 Conner St.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
Comedy Hour with Jason Ritchey, 7-8:30 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Alexandria
Small Town Community Bingo, 2 p.m., Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave.
Frankton
Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Indie Folk musician Anna p.s., 6-9 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Muncie
Light Migrations hosted by Ball State University School of Art, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1101 N. McKinley Ave.
THURSDAY
Anderson
Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Wine Up for the New Year, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Sugar Fork Crossing, 1745 E. 67th St.
Pokemon League!, 5:30 p.m., Danger Room Games & Comics, 833 E. 53rd St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., every Thursday, American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
Governor Davis hosts the Muncie Blues Jam, 8:30-11:30 p.m., Valhalla, 215 S. Walnut St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
Golden Age Euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Ethan Olvey Live at Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 7-10 p.m., 1031 Meridian St.
Rachel + JT, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Oakley Brothers’ Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St.
Cicero
Live music with Klarc Whitson, 8-10 p.m., Boathouse Kitchen & Swan Dive, 409 W. Jackson St.
Fishers
My Yellow Rickshaw, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Britton Tavern, 14005 Mundy Drive.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., every Thursday, American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
Corey Cox in concert and single release party, 11 p.m., The Chug, 409 N. Martin St.
Pendleton
J. Ash, 8-11 p.m., The Stable, 105 E. State St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
Taiji (Tai Chi) Movement Workshop, 1-4 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Senior Dance, 6-9 p.m., every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Music with Ed Paul Fry, 7:30 p.m., 5’s Tap Room, 1314 Broadway St.
Levi Driskell, 8:30-11:30 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.