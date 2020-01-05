LOGO19 MAD week.jpg

MAD Week

MONDAY

Anderson

Golden Age Euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave.

Anderson High School Class of ‘51 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.

Ice skating, 3-9 p.m. through Jan. 24, Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets. Skates are available free of charge.

Pizza dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., every Monday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Elwood

Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.

Noblesville

Federal Hill Commons Ice Plaza, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., 175 Logan St.

TUESDAY

Anderson

Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.

Top Live Trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.

Fishers

Disney Trivia, 7-9 p.m., Alley’s Alehouse, 13825 Britton Park Road.

Noblesville

Group Class-Tango, 7:30-8:15 p.m., ABC Ballroom, 1804 Conner St.

WEDNESDAY

Anderson

Comedy Hour with Jason Ritchey, 7-8:30 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.

Alexandria

Small Town Community Bingo, 2 p.m., Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave.

Frankton

Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.

Middletown

Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Indie Folk musician Anna p.s., 6-9 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.

Muncie

Light Migrations hosted by Ball State University School of Art, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1101 N. McKinley Ave.

THURSDAY

Anderson

Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Wine Up for the New Year, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Sugar Fork Crossing, 1745 E. 67th St.

Pokemon League!, 5:30 p.m., Danger Room Games & Comics, 833 E. 53rd St.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., every Thursday, American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Muncie

Governor Davis hosts the Muncie Blues Jam, 8:30-11:30 p.m., Valhalla, 215 S. Walnut St.

FRIDAY

Anderson

Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.

Ethan Olvey Live at Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 7-10 p.m., 1031 Meridian St.

Rachel + JT, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Oakley Brothers’ Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St.

Cicero

Live music with Klarc Whitson, 8-10 p.m., Boathouse Kitchen & Swan Dive, 409 W. Jackson St.

Fishers

My Yellow Rickshaw, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Britton Tavern, 14005 Mundy Drive.

Middletown

Middletown

Muncie

Corey Cox in concert and single release party, 11 p.m., The Chug, 409 N. Martin St.

Pendleton

J. Ash, 8-11 p.m., The Stable, 105 E. State St.

SATURDAY

Anderson

Taiji (Tai Chi) Movement Workshop, 1-4 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Senior Dance, 6-9 p.m., every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Music with Ed Paul Fry, 7:30 p.m., 5’s Tap Room, 1314 Broadway St.

Levi Driskell, 8:30-11:30 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.