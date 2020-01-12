MONDAY
Anderson
- Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
- Anderson Korean War veterans meeting, 12:30 p.m., 40&8, 1600 S. Rangeline Road.
- Pizza dinners, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Alexandria
- Monthly fundraiser chicken-and-noodles luncheon, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Church Street Commons, 204 W. Church St.
Elwood
- Lego Builders Club for kids and teens, 4-5 p.m. Elwood Library, 1600 Main St.
- Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
Knightstown
- Coping with Grief & Loss Sessions, 6:30 p.m., Knightstown Friends Church, 214 E. Brown St.
Muncie
- No More War hosted by Ball State College Democrats, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., meet at University Green.
- Free Regenerative Cell Therapy Seminar hosted by Elite Healthcare of Muncie Inc., 6-7 p.m., Minnetrista, 1200 N Minnetrista Parkway.
Noblesville
- Dine to Donate, 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Panda Express, 13305 Teggler Drive. Proceeds to Fishers High School Choir Booster Club.
- West Coast Swing Progressive Group Class, 7:30-8:15 p.m., ABC Ballroom, 1804 Conner St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
- Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
- Fundraiser for Liberty Christian School, 5-8 p.m., Arby’s Restaurant, 2001 E. 53rd St.
Cicero
- January's Tuesday with Friends Event, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Hamilton North Public Library, 209 W. Brinton St.
Muncie
- Informational meeting hosted by Special Needs Optimist Club of Delaware County and Muncie Optimist Club, 6-8 p.m., Riverside United Methodist Church, 1201 N. Wheeling Ave.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
- Line dance classes, 3-4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Frankton
- Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
- Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
- Marimbas concert hosted by Muncie Symphony Orchestra, 7-8 p.m., Westminster Village Muncie, 5801 W. Bethel Ave.
Noblesville
- "This is Us," television program discussion group, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Texy Mexy, 818 Logan St.
Pendleton
- Family STEAM Story Night (theme: Winter Fun), for all ages, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pendleton Community Library, 595 E. Water St.
THURSDAY
Anderson
- Texas Hold'em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- Open Mic Poetry Night, 6:30 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
- "An Inspector Calls," 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Lapel
- Monthly meeting of the Tri-County Beard & Mustache Society, 6:30 p.m., Lapel Eagles Aerie 4323, 110 E. Ninth St.
Muncie
- Governor Davis hosts the Valhalla Blues Jam, 8:30-11:30 p.m., Valhalla Venue, 215 S. Walnut St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
- Blood drive, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., gymnasium, Anderson Preparatory School, 101 W. 29th St.
- Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
- Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
- "An Inspector Calls," 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
- Dailey and Vincent concert, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
SATURDAY
Anderson
- Delco Remy Plant Security breakfast, 9 a.m., Anderson Grill, across from the former Mounds Mall.
- Seniors Dance, 6 to 9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- "An Inspector Calls," 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
SUNDAY
Anderson
- "An Inspector Calls," 3 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.