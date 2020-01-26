MAD Week
MONDAY
Anderson
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Skating party by East Volunteers Rock, 6-8 p.m., Anderson Roll Arena, 2711 Broadway St.
Madison County Historical Society meeting, 7 p.m., Bowman Room of the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W 11th St.
Pendleton
“Eva: A-7063”, refreshments available, 5:30 p.m.; showing of movie, 6-8 p.m., Community Room, Pendleton Community Library, 595 E. Water St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.
Anderson High School Class of ‘68 luncheon, noon, Prime Harvest Buffet (garden area), Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Soroptimist International of Anderson meeting, 6 p.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
Chinese New Year Celebration (children through grade 6), 6-7 p.m., Children’s Department, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
Line dance classes, every Wednesday, 3-4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Chinese New Year Celebration (teens in grades 6-12), 5:30-7 p.m., Cardinal Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Frankton
Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
THURSDAY
Anderson
The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.
Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
ASO Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Creatures of Habit. Fundraiser for the Anderson Symphony Orchestra.
Grand Illusionist Leon Etienne, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Simmons Friday Night Dance, every Friday, 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Jamey Johnson in concert, 8:30-11:30 p.m., Terrace Showroom, Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Middletown
Fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
Magic With Morris, 6-8 p.m., Greek’s Pizzeria, 6317 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Seniors Dance, 6-9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Madison County Biker Died Here Winter Bash, 7 p.m.-1 a.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Roger Hensley to present power point presentation on tour of “Avon Yard,” 2 p.m., Museum of Madison County History, 11 W. 11th St.
