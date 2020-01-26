LOGO19 MAD week.jpg

MAD Week

MONDAY

Anderson

Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.

“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Skating party by East Volunteers Rock, 6-8 p.m., Anderson Roll Arena, 2711 Broadway St.

Madison County Historical Society meeting, 7 p.m., Bowman Room of the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W 11th St.

Pendleton

“Eva: A-7063”, refreshments available, 5:30 p.m.; showing of movie, 6-8 p.m., Community Room, Pendleton Community Library, 595 E. Water St.

TUESDAY

Anderson

The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.

Anderson High School Class of ‘68 luncheon, noon, Prime Harvest Buffet (garden area), Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.

“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.

Soroptimist International of Anderson meeting, 6 p.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.

Chinese New Year Celebration (children through grade 6), 6-7 p.m., Children’s Department, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

WEDNESDAY

Anderson

Line dance classes, every Wednesday, 3-4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Chinese New Year Celebration (teens in grades 6-12), 5:30-7 p.m., Cardinal Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Frankton

Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.

Middletown

Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

THURSDAY

Anderson

The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.

Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

FRIDAY

Anderson

Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.

Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.

ASO Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Creatures of Habit. Fundraiser for the Anderson Symphony Orchestra.

Grand Illusionist Leon Etienne, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

Simmons Friday Night Dance, every Friday, 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Jamey Johnson in concert, 8:30-11:30 p.m., Terrace Showroom, Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.

Middletown

Fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

SATURDAY

Anderson

Magic With Morris, 6-8 p.m., Greek’s Pizzeria, 6317 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Seniors Dance, 6-9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Madison County Biker Died Here Winter Bash, 7 p.m.-1 a.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

SUNDAY

Anderson

Roger Hensley to present power point presentation on tour of “Avon Yard,” 2 p.m., Museum of Madison County History, 11 W. 11th St.