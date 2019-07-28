MONDAY
Anderson
• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• End of Summer GuardX (cookout, paintball, inflatable courses, corn hole, military vehicles and more), 4 p.m., Anderson National Guard Armory, 125 S. Scatterfield Road. For ages 16 and over.
• Pizza dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., every Monday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Elwood
• Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
• Meet the Teacher Night for grades kindergarten and first, Eastside Elementary School, 844 N. Scatterfield Road.
• Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
• Faculty, staff and students of Roosevelt School breakfast, 8 a.m., Perkins Restaurant.
Frankton
• Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
• Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m.; American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
THURSDAY
Anderson
• 10th Annual Golf Outing Benefiting The Christian Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Anderson Country Club, 602 North Shore Blvd. Four-person Florida Scramble event at noon shotgun start. Lunch, 11 a.m.
• Texas Hold'em, every Thursday, cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Dinner/Dance, 6-9 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• Free Friday hot dog lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, outside 10th Street entrance.
• Senior Bingo Bash, 2:30 p.m., Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave.
• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m.; Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
• First Friday, 5-8 p.m., A Town Center, Anderson Museum of Art, Union Building lobby and 15 other venues. Presented by the Anderson Art Alliance.
• "Figures of Speech" exhibit opens, 5-8 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St. Exhibit runs through Sept. 22.
• Seth Cook in concert, 7:30 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St.
Markleville
• Markleville Jamboree, Community Building.
• Psi Phi Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi's annual chicken-and-noodle dinner, 4:30-8 p.m., Markleville Park Shelter House.
• Corey Cox will perform in concert at 8 p.m., Markleville Community Park.
Middletown
• Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., every Friday, American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
• Anderson City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
• Car Show, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Liberty Christian School elementary campus, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
• Senior Dance, every Saturday, 6-9 p.m.; DJ Buddy Patterson; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave. Cost, $5 per person. Smoke-free environment and open to the general senior public.
Markleville
• Markleville Jamboree, Community Building.
• Motorcycle show, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., part of Markleville Jamboree. All bikes are welcome. Judging begins at 11 a.m. with trophies and plaques awarded at noon.
Pendleton
• Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, YMCA/Conservation Building, 460 Falls Park Drive.
