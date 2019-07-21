MONDAY

Anderson

• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.

• Pizzas, every Monday, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

• Chris Flook will share information on "Lenapi Along the River" during the Madison County Historical Society's meeting, 7 p.m., Bowman Room, Madison County Historical Society, 15 W. 11th St.

Alexandria

• Madison County 4-H Fair, food concessions open, noon; Home Show Building & outside displays open, 1-10 p.m.; rides, 5 p.m.-close; The Bulldogs in concert ('50s, '60s and '70s), 7:30 p.m.; fairgrounds, Beulah Park.

Elwood

• Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.

TUESDAY

Anderson

• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.

• Chief Anderson Toastmasters meeting, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Carnegie Room, third floor, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Alexandria

• Madison County 4-H Fair, food concessions open, noon-11 p.m.; Home Show Building & outside displays open, 1-10 p.m.; rides, 5 p.m.-close; John Gillmore (bluegrass), 7:30 p.m.; fairgrounds, Beulah Park.

WEDNESDAY

Anderson

• Free family film festival (children 12 and under), "The Grinch," 10 a.m., Mounds 10 Theatre.

Alexandria

• Madison County 4-H Fair, food concessions open, noon-11 p.m.; Home Show Building & outside displays open, 1-10 p.m.; rides, 5 p.m.-close; Country Kickers Line Dance Troupe, 7:30 p.m.; fairgrounds, Beulah Park.

Frankton

• Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.

Middletown

• Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

THURSDAY

Anderson

• Linen sale hosted by the Community Hospital Auxiliary, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Mezzanine, Community Hospital of Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave.

• Texas Hold'em, every Thursday, cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

• "Savvy IRA Planning for Boomers" workshop, 5:45 p.m., Delaware Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

• Dinner/dance, 6-9 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Alexandria

• Madison County 4-H Fair, food concessions open, noon; Home Show Building & outside displays open, 1-10 p.m.; rides, 5 p.m.-close; Doug Anderson (gospel), 7:30 p.m.; fairgrounds, Beulah Park.

Daleville

• Old Town Junction Summer Concert Series: Seth Cook, 7-9 p.m., Daleville Town Hall Park, 8019 S. Walnut St.

Middletown

• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

FRIDAY

Anderson

• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.

• Free Friday hot dog lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, outside 10th Street entrance.

• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.

• Epworth Forest Choir School's 65th annual sacred music celebration, no charge, 7 p.m., Reardon Auditorium, Anderson University.

• Lemon Wheel Band in concert, 7:30 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.

• LeAnn Rimes concert, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

• Diana Ross concert, 8:30 p.m., Harrah's Hoosier Park, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.

Alexandria

• Madison County 4-H Fair, food concessions open, noon; Home Show Building & outside displays open, 1-10 p.m.; rides, 5 p.m.-close; Stella Luna (rock and roll), 7:30 p.m.; fairgrounds, Beulah Park.

Middletown

• Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

SATURDAY

Anderson

• Anderson City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.

• Robert Cooper Audubon Society Bird Walk, 9-11 a.m., Mounds State Park.

• Kayson's Ride (to fight kidney disease), registration, 10 a.m.; kickstands up, noon, Bourbon Street Bar & Grill, 845 E. 53rd St.

• White River Folk & Bluegrass Music Club's Shadyside Bluegrass Festival, noon-5 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1112 Broadway. (Bring your lawn chairs).

• George W. Hiles Music Fest, 3 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets. Hosted by Kettle Top Brewhouse.

• Senior dance, every Saturday, 6-9 p.m., DJ Buddy Patterson, American Legion Post 147, 4118 Columbus Ave.

• Edgewood Woods/Sugar Fork Crossing Alzheimer's Awareness Night - 70th annual National Crown, 8 p.m., Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

• Creatures of the Night Hike, 9-10 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road,

Alexandria

• Madison County 4-H Fair, Danny Russell, Daniel Boone impersonator, 10 a.m.; Senior Day, 11 a.m.-close; food concessions open, noon-11 p.m.; corn hole competition, noon; ; Home Show Building & outside displays open, 1-9 p.m.; rides, 5 p.m.-close; boxing, 5 p.m.; fairgrounds, Beulah Park.

Pendleton

• Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, YMCA/Conservation Building, 460 Falls Park Drive.

