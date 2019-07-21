MONDAY
Anderson
• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• Pizzas, every Monday, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Chris Flook will share information on "Lenapi Along the River" during the Madison County Historical Society's meeting, 7 p.m., Bowman Room, Madison County Historical Society, 15 W. 11th St.
Alexandria
• Madison County 4-H Fair, food concessions open, noon; Home Show Building & outside displays open, 1-10 p.m.; rides, 5 p.m.-close; The Bulldogs in concert ('50s, '60s and '70s), 7:30 p.m.; fairgrounds, Beulah Park.
Elwood
• Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
• Chief Anderson Toastmasters meeting, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Carnegie Room, third floor, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Alexandria
• Madison County 4-H Fair, food concessions open, noon-11 p.m.; Home Show Building & outside displays open, 1-10 p.m.; rides, 5 p.m.-close; John Gillmore (bluegrass), 7:30 p.m.; fairgrounds, Beulah Park.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
• Free family film festival (children 12 and under), "The Grinch," 10 a.m., Mounds 10 Theatre.
Alexandria
• Madison County 4-H Fair, food concessions open, noon-11 p.m.; Home Show Building & outside displays open, 1-10 p.m.; rides, 5 p.m.-close; Country Kickers Line Dance Troupe, 7:30 p.m.; fairgrounds, Beulah Park.
Frankton
• Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
• Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
THURSDAY
Anderson
• Linen sale hosted by the Community Hospital Auxiliary, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Mezzanine, Community Hospital of Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave.
• Texas Hold'em, every Thursday, cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• "Savvy IRA Planning for Boomers" workshop, 5:45 p.m., Delaware Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• Dinner/dance, 6-9 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
• Madison County 4-H Fair, food concessions open, noon; Home Show Building & outside displays open, 1-10 p.m.; rides, 5 p.m.-close; Doug Anderson (gospel), 7:30 p.m.; fairgrounds, Beulah Park.
Daleville
• Old Town Junction Summer Concert Series: Seth Cook, 7-9 p.m., Daleville Town Hall Park, 8019 S. Walnut St.
Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• Free Friday hot dog lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, outside 10th Street entrance.
• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
• Epworth Forest Choir School's 65th annual sacred music celebration, no charge, 7 p.m., Reardon Auditorium, Anderson University.
• Lemon Wheel Band in concert, 7:30 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
• LeAnn Rimes concert, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
• Diana Ross concert, 8:30 p.m., Harrah's Hoosier Park, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Alexandria
• Madison County 4-H Fair, food concessions open, noon; Home Show Building & outside displays open, 1-10 p.m.; rides, 5 p.m.-close; Stella Luna (rock and roll), 7:30 p.m.; fairgrounds, Beulah Park.
Middletown
• Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
• Anderson City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
• Robert Cooper Audubon Society Bird Walk, 9-11 a.m., Mounds State Park.
• Kayson's Ride (to fight kidney disease), registration, 10 a.m.; kickstands up, noon, Bourbon Street Bar & Grill, 845 E. 53rd St.
• White River Folk & Bluegrass Music Club's Shadyside Bluegrass Festival, noon-5 p.m., Shadyside Park, 1112 Broadway. (Bring your lawn chairs).
• George W. Hiles Music Fest, 3 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets. Hosted by Kettle Top Brewhouse.
• Senior dance, every Saturday, 6-9 p.m., DJ Buddy Patterson, American Legion Post 147, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Edgewood Woods/Sugar Fork Crossing Alzheimer's Awareness Night - 70th annual National Crown, 8 p.m., Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
• Creatures of the Night Hike, 9-10 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road,
Alexandria
• Madison County 4-H Fair, Danny Russell, Daniel Boone impersonator, 10 a.m.; Senior Day, 11 a.m.-close; food concessions open, noon-11 p.m.; corn hole competition, noon; ; Home Show Building & outside displays open, 1-9 p.m.; rides, 5 p.m.-close; boxing, 5 p.m.; fairgrounds, Beulah Park.
Pendleton
• Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, YMCA/Conservation Building, 460 Falls Park Drive.
