MONDAY

Anderson

• Fundraiser for First United Methodist Church, 6 a.m.-9 p.m., Bob Evans Restaurant, 5555 S. Scatterfield Road. Sponsored by United Methodist Men.

• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.

• "Apollo 11 Moon Landing Celebration," 4-5 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

• Pizza dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

• White River Watchers of Madison County, 6-7:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Elwood

• Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.

TUESDAY

Anderson

• Luncheon of Anderson High School Class of '56, noon, Ruby Tuesday, 5530 S. Scatterfield Road.

• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.

• Monthly free food distribution, 5-6 p.m., gymnasium, Anderson Elementary School, 2035 Raible Ave.

• Disabled American Veterans meeting, 5:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

WEDNESDAY

Anderson

• Free family film festival (children 12 and under), "Lego Movie," 10 a.m., Mounds 10 Theatre.

Frankton

• Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.

Middletown

• Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

THURSDAY

Anderson

• Delco Remy Plant 8 and 17 Retirees buffet breakfast, 8:30 a.m., Frisch's Big Boy, Broadway.

• Texas Hold'em, every Thursday, cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

• Dine & Donate at Panera for Operation Love Ministries, 4-8 p.m., Panera Bread, 4730 S. Scatterfield Road.

• Dinner/dances, every Thursday, 6-9 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Middletown

• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

FRIDAY

Anderson

• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.

• Free Friday hot dog lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, outside 10th Street entrance.

• Fish dinner, 4-7 p.m., Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.

• Senior euchre (60 and over), 5 p.m., every Friday, Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.

• "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.

• 9-ball pool tournament, every Friday, 8 p.m., Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.

Alexandria

• Alexandria Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Kiwanis Entertainment Building, Beulah Park.

Middletown

• Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

SATURDAY

Anderson

• Anderson City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.

• Delco Remy Plant Security breakfast, 9 a.m., Anderson Grill & Restaurant (across from former Mounds Mall).

• Seventh annual Bike Rideo sponsored by Community Hospital of Anderson, 10 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.

• Anderson Police Department block party, 11 a.m., East Side Church of God, 2500 E. Fifth St.

• Terry Rhoades of the Muncie Astronomy Club, 3-4 p.m., Cardinal Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

• Senior dance, 6-9 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

• "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.

Pendleton

• Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, YMCA/Conservation Building, 460 Falls Park Drive.

