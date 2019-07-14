MONDAY
Anderson
• Fundraiser for First United Methodist Church, 6 a.m.-9 p.m., Bob Evans Restaurant, 5555 S. Scatterfield Road. Sponsored by United Methodist Men.
• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• "Apollo 11 Moon Landing Celebration," 4-5 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• Pizza dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• White River Watchers of Madison County, 6-7:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Elwood
• Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
• Luncheon of Anderson High School Class of '56, noon, Ruby Tuesday, 5530 S. Scatterfield Road.
• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
• Monthly free food distribution, 5-6 p.m., gymnasium, Anderson Elementary School, 2035 Raible Ave.
• Disabled American Veterans meeting, 5:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
• Free family film festival (children 12 and under), "Lego Movie," 10 a.m., Mounds 10 Theatre.
Frankton
• Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
• Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
THURSDAY
Anderson
• Delco Remy Plant 8 and 17 Retirees buffet breakfast, 8:30 a.m., Frisch's Big Boy, Broadway.
• Texas Hold'em, every Thursday, cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Dine & Donate at Panera for Operation Love Ministries, 4-8 p.m., Panera Bread, 4730 S. Scatterfield Road.
• Dinner/dances, every Thursday, 6-9 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• Free Friday hot dog lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, outside 10th Street entrance.
• Fish dinner, 4-7 p.m., Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
• Senior euchre (60 and over), 5 p.m., every Friday, Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
• "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
• 9-ball pool tournament, every Friday, 8 p.m., Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Alexandria
• Alexandria Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Kiwanis Entertainment Building, Beulah Park.
Middletown
• Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
• Anderson City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
• Delco Remy Plant Security breakfast, 9 a.m., Anderson Grill & Restaurant (across from former Mounds Mall).
• Seventh annual Bike Rideo sponsored by Community Hospital of Anderson, 10 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
• Anderson Police Department block party, 11 a.m., East Side Church of God, 2500 E. Fifth St.
• Terry Rhoades of the Muncie Astronomy Club, 3-4 p.m., Cardinal Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• Senior dance, 6-9 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Pendleton
• Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, YMCA/Conservation Building, 460 Falls Park Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.