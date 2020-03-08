MAD Week
MONDAY
Anderson
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
The Killbuck Photo Guild monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m., Community Hospital Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave.
Alexandria
Chicken-and-noodles fundraiser luncheon, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Church Street Commons, 204 W. Church St.
Elwood
Bingo, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Anderson Noon Exchange Club to host Dining to Donate, all day, Applebee’s Restaurant, 53rd Street.
“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Senior euchre (60 and over), 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
WEDNESDAY
Frankton
Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
THURSDAY
Anderson
Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Community Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave.
Collective Goods (formerly Books Are Fun) book sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Mezzanine, Community Hospital Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave. Sponsored by the Auxiliary.
Anderson High School Class of 1947 monthly luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road.
Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
“The Rock Bottom Boys” (bluegrass) concert, 6-8 p.m., Sugar Fork Crossing, 1745 E. 67th St.
“Henry V,” 7:30 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St. An Alley Theatre production.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
Collective Goods (formerly Books Are Fun) book sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Mezzanine, Community Hospital Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave. Sponsored by the Auxiliary.
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Senior euchre (60 and over), 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Annual Lenten Fish fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.
“Henry V,” 7:30 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St. An Alley Theatre production.
Simmons Dance Night, 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
Alexandria Community Band Concerto Night, 7 p.m., auditorium, Alexandria-Monroe High School.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; charcoal grilled or broasted pork chop dinners, 5-8 p.m. (or until sold out), American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
“Spring Fling Sale,” 9 a.m.-1 p.m., East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St.
Spring into Summer Craft Show, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Second annual Pursue Auction “It’s in the Bag” hosted by Isabel Society, 2-4 p.m., Davis Park, corner of Ind. 32 and Park Road.
Seniors Dance, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
“Henry V,” 7:30 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St. An Alley Theatre production.
Michael Carbonaro Live!, 8 p.m., Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle, Anderson.
Markleville
Comedy Night, 6 p.m., North Christian Church, 32 N. State St.
SUNDAY
Anderson
“Henry V,” 3 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St. An Alley Theatre production.
