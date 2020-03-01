MONDAY
Anderson
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Anderson High School Class of ‘51 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Madison County historian Stephen Jackson speaking on the story involving the murder of the Alexandria chief of police in 1911, 6 p.m., Frankton Community Library.
Elwood
Bingo, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post, 220 Main St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Anderson High School Class of ‘63 luncheon, noon, Blaze Brew Pub (inside Championships Lanes).
Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights classes of ‘59 luncheon, noon, Anderson Grill, 2038 S. Scatterfield Road.
“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Senior euchre (60 and over), 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Hope, Help and Healing group meeting, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
Anderson High School Class of ’65 ladies luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Cracker Barrel Restaurant.
Line dancing classes, 3-4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Chicken-and-noodles dinner, 5-6:30 p.m., North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.
Frankton
Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
THURSDAY
Anderson
Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Operation Veteran Services, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St. Free services assistance and lunch provided first Friday of every month.
Senior Bingo Bash, 2:30 p.m., Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave.
Senior euchre (60 and over), 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Valley Grove’s Cardinal Carnival, 5:30-8 p.m., Valley Grove Elementary School, 2160 S. 300E.
Simmons Friday Night Dance, 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Chesterfield
Christian Women United meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 Plum St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
DINO Trail Run, 9 a.m.-noon, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Painting in the Park – Mixed Media Bird’s Nest hosted by Park Place Arts and Mounds State Park, 10 a.m.-noon, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Indiana Fur & Feathers Convention hosted by My Happy Place Kennel & Exotics LLC, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Seniors Dance, 6-9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Anderson Young Ballet Theatre presents “Alice in Wonderland,” 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
SUNDAY
Anderson Young Ballet Theatre presents “Alice in Wonderland,” 2:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
