LOGO19 MAD week.jpg

MONDAY

Anderson

Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.

“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Alexandria

Chicken and Noodles Dinner and Raffle, all day, The Curve, 114 S. Park Ave. Fundraiser for Alexandria’s Main Street group to get nonprofit status and work on events and projects geared toward downtown revitalization.

Elwood

Bingo, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.

TUESDAY

Anderson

Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party, 11 a.m., Columbian Hall, Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.

Beatles Lunch Sing-Along hosted by Mike Snyder Music, noon-1 p.m., Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders of Anderson, 1606 S. Scatterfield Road.

Anderson High School Class of ‘56 monthly luncheon, noon, Ruby Tuesday Restaurant, Scatterfield Road.

“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Senior euchre (60 and over), 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.

Yorktown

St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt hosted by YMCA of Muncie and Yorktown YMCA, 6-8 p.m., Yorktown YMCA, 200 S. 600W.

WEDNESDAY

Anderson

Line dance classes, 3-4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Alexandria

International Day, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Madison County Farm Bureau 4-H Building.

Frankton

Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.

Middletown

Euchre tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

THURSDAY

Anderson

Triad meeting, 10:30 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave.

Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Open Mic Poetry Night, 6:30 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.

Fortville

Corey Cox in concert, 7-10 p.m., FoxGardin Kitchen and Ale, 215 S. Main St.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

FRIDAY

Anderson

Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.

Anderson High School Class of 1969 (spouses, and friends, too) luncheon, 1 p.m., Arts on Broadway.

Monthly fish dinner, 4-7 p.m., Madison County 40&8, 1600 S. Rangeline Road.

Senior euchre (60 and over), 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.

Annual Lenten Fish fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.

Dance Recital hosted by A Step Above Dance Ministry, 6-9 p.m., Anderson City Auditorium, Eighth Street.

St. Patty’s Day Party, 6-11 p.m., Oakley Brothers’ Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St.

Soups and Sips hosted by A Town Center, 6:30-9:30 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.

The Trammell Quartet, 7-9 p.m., Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.

Simmons Friday Dance, 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

SATURDAY

Anderson

Spring Fling Cancer Challenge 5K Run & 1 Mile Walk hosted by Ascension St. Vincent (Anderson), 8 a.m.-noon, Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.

All-you-can-eat chicken and noodles dinner, 4-7 p.m., Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 2000 N. Scatterfield Road.

Bowl-A-Roma hosted by New Hope United Methodist Women, 5-8 p.m., Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.

2020 Friends of the National Rifle Association (NRA), East Central Indiana Banquet, 5-9 p.m., Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.

Seniors Dance, 6 to 9 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

SUNDAY

Anderson

AU Chorale Home Concert, 6-7 p.m., Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive.