MONDAY
Anderson
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Alexandria
Chicken and Noodles Dinner and Raffle, all day, The Curve, 114 S. Park Ave. Fundraiser for Alexandria’s Main Street group to get nonprofit status and work on events and projects geared toward downtown revitalization.
Elwood
Bingo, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party, 11 a.m., Columbian Hall, Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.
Beatles Lunch Sing-Along hosted by Mike Snyder Music, noon-1 p.m., Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders of Anderson, 1606 S. Scatterfield Road.
Anderson High School Class of ‘56 monthly luncheon, noon, Ruby Tuesday Restaurant, Scatterfield Road.
“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Senior euchre (60 and over), 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Yorktown
St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt hosted by YMCA of Muncie and Yorktown YMCA, 6-8 p.m., Yorktown YMCA, 200 S. 600W.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
Line dance classes, 3-4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
International Day, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Madison County Farm Bureau 4-H Building.
Frankton
Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
THURSDAY
Anderson
Triad meeting, 10:30 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Open Mic Poetry Night, 6:30 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Fortville
Corey Cox in concert, 7-10 p.m., FoxGardin Kitchen and Ale, 215 S. Main St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Anderson High School Class of 1969 (spouses, and friends, too) luncheon, 1 p.m., Arts on Broadway.
Monthly fish dinner, 4-7 p.m., Madison County 40&8, 1600 S. Rangeline Road.
Senior euchre (60 and over), 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Annual Lenten Fish fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.
Dance Recital hosted by A Step Above Dance Ministry, 6-9 p.m., Anderson City Auditorium, Eighth Street.
St. Patty’s Day Party, 6-11 p.m., Oakley Brothers’ Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St.
Soups and Sips hosted by A Town Center, 6:30-9:30 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
The Trammell Quartet, 7-9 p.m., Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
Simmons Friday Dance, 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
Spring Fling Cancer Challenge 5K Run & 1 Mile Walk hosted by Ascension St. Vincent (Anderson), 8 a.m.-noon, Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
All-you-can-eat chicken and noodles dinner, 4-7 p.m., Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 2000 N. Scatterfield Road.
Bowl-A-Roma hosted by New Hope United Methodist Women, 5-8 p.m., Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
2020 Friends of the National Rifle Association (NRA), East Central Indiana Banquet, 5-9 p.m., Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Seniors Dance, 6 to 9 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
SUNDAY
Anderson
AU Chorale Home Concert, 6-7 p.m., Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.