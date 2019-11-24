MAD Week
MONDAY
Anderson
Men’s Bible Study, 9 a.m., Redeemer Baptist Church, 3230 Lindberg Road.
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., every Monday, UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Pizza dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Elwood
Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Auxiliary bake sale and raffle, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mezzanine, Community Hospital Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave.
John Lawson/Fran Wellman Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner, 2-6 p.m., Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 2000 N. Scatterfield Road.
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Yoga at A Town Center, 5:30 p.m., 1206 Meridian St.
Soroptimist International of Anderson meeting, 6:30 p.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
Toastmasters Club-Chief Anderson Toastmasters, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Carnegie Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Anderson Indians hosting “Phil Buck Night” during boys basketball home opener against Pendleton, ceremony, 7:15 p.m., Teepee, Anderson High School. Reception to follow in cafeteria with the Buck family.
Lapel
Art Adventures at Lapel (grades kindergarten-6th grade), 4 p.m., Lapel Community Library.
WEDNESDAY
Frankton
Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m.; American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
THURSDAY
Anderson
Anderson Road Runners Club Thanksgiving Charity Run/Walk, registration, 7 a.m.; race, 8-9:30 a.m., Shadyside Park Activity Center.
37th annual Gospel Highland Radio Broadcast’s annual community Thanksgiving Day dinner, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Annual free community Thanksgiving offered by The Christian Center, Anderson First Church of the Nazarene and Park Place Church of God, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 Jackson St., and Park Place Church Family Center, 501 College Drive.
FRIDAY
Anderson
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
“It’s A Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Flynnville Train in concert, 9-11 p.m., Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
Children’s Magical Christmas, 9 a.m., Paramount Theatre Centre Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza. Hosted by Anderson Noon Exchange Club.
Bird Walk, 9-11 a.m.; meet at Visitors Center, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Tatting Guild, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tatting Corner, 4 E. Main St.
Next Step Dance Recital, 1 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Chocolate Saturday, 1-5 p.m., Good’s Candy, 1423 W. 53rd St.
Nailed It! Holiday Edition (grades 6-12), 2-4 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St. Registration is required.
Festival of Trees opens to public, Nov. 30-Dec. 7. Trees are on display noon to 6 p.m. (noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1; closed Monday). Special events in ballroom: Gruenewald Style Show, 11:30 a.m., Dec. 3; and Exchange Club Mini Christmas Trees & Wreaths Auction, 11 a.m., Dec. 5.
Seniors Dance, 6 to 9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Lapel Community Band’s Christmas Concert, 6:30-8 p.m., Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
“Elf,” movie, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
