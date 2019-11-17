LOGO19 MAD week.jpg

MONDAY 

Anderson

  • Dine to donate fundraiser for First United Methodist Church, Ingalls, 6 a.m.-9 p.m., Bob Evans Restaurant, 5555 S. Scatterfield Road. 
  • Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
  • Pizza dinners, every Monday, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave. 
  • Madison County Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meeting, 5:45-7:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St. 
  • White River Watchers of Madison County monthly meeting, 6 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St. 
  • Roller Skating Party hosted by East Volunteers Rock, 6-8 p.m., Anderson Roll Arena, 2711 Broadway. 
  • Madison County Roundtable, 7 p.m., Madison County Historical Society, 15 W. 11th St.
  • Poetry Under the Dome, 7-9 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.

Elwood

  • Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.

TUESDAY 

Anderson

  • Anderson High School Class of 1956 monthly luncheon, noon, Ruby Tuesday Restaurant.
  • Senior euchre (60 and over) every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
  • Disabled American Veterans meeting, 5:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
  • Anderson University Concert Band, 7:30 p.m., York Performance Hall, Anderson University.

  

WEDNESDAY 

Anderson

  • Women’s League monthly meeting, 10 a.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.

Middletown

  • Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m.; American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St. 

Pendleton

  • Senior euchre (60 and over), 1 p.m., every third Wednesday, Pendleton Community Library, 595 Water St.

  

THURSDAY 

Anderson

  • Texas Hold'em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave. 
  • Poetry Night, 6 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Sponsored by the Poetry Society of Indiana.
  • “And the World Goes ‘Round: The Songs of Kander and Ebb,” 7:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, Anderson University.

Middletown

  • Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

  

FRIDAY 

Anderson

  • Senior euchre (60 and over) every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
  • “And the World Goes ‘Round: The Songs of Kander and Ebb,” 7:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, Anderson University.
  • George Smith Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

Middletown

  •  Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

  

SATURDAY 

Anderson

  • 10th annual Holiday Craft and Art Bazaar, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., fellowship hall of Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive.
  • Eighth Holiday Extravaganza Mart hosted by the Anderson Firefighters Auxiliary, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch by Pork Paradise available, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; FOFF Lodge, 105 ½ W. 53rd St.
  • Family Fun Day: Thanksgiving Craft, 1-4 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
  • “And the World Goes ‘Round: The Songs of Kander and Ebb,” 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, Anderson University.
  • Hymns & Hits Night w/ Doug Anderson & Woody Wright, 6-8:30 p.m., Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
  • Seniors Dance, 6-9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave. 
  • Festival of Trees Gala, 6:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre & Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
  • Lamon Brewster & 4 Champs Promotions the Midwest Boxing Showcase, 7 p.m., Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.

Chesterfield

  • The Educator Cooperative's Holiday Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Millcreek Civic Center, 17 Veterans Blvd.

Summitville

  • Summitville Fire Department Christmas Craft & Vendor Bazaar, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 813 E. Mill St.

  

SUNDAY 

  • “And the World Goes ‘Round: The Songs of Kander and Ebb,” 2:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, Anderson University.