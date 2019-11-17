MONDAY
Anderson
- Dine to donate fundraiser for First United Methodist Church, Ingalls, 6 a.m.-9 p.m., Bob Evans Restaurant, 5555 S. Scatterfield Road.
- Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
- Pizza dinners, every Monday, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- Madison County Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meeting, 5:45-7:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- White River Watchers of Madison County monthly meeting, 6 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- Roller Skating Party hosted by East Volunteers Rock, 6-8 p.m., Anderson Roll Arena, 2711 Broadway.
- Madison County Roundtable, 7 p.m., Madison County Historical Society, 15 W. 11th St.
- Poetry Under the Dome, 7-9 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
Elwood
- Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
- Anderson High School Class of 1956 monthly luncheon, noon, Ruby Tuesday Restaurant.
- Senior euchre (60 and over) every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
- Disabled American Veterans meeting, 5:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- Anderson University Concert Band, 7:30 p.m., York Performance Hall, Anderson University.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
- Women’s League monthly meeting, 10 a.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
Middletown
- Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m.; American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
- Senior euchre (60 and over), 1 p.m., every third Wednesday, Pendleton Community Library, 595 Water St.
THURSDAY
Anderson
- Texas Hold'em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- Poetry Night, 6 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Sponsored by the Poetry Society of Indiana.
- “And the World Goes ‘Round: The Songs of Kander and Ebb,” 7:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, Anderson University.
Middletown
- Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
- Senior euchre (60 and over) every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
- “And the World Goes ‘Round: The Songs of Kander and Ebb,” 7:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, Anderson University.
- George Smith Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Middletown
- Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
- 10th annual Holiday Craft and Art Bazaar, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., fellowship hall of Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive.
- Eighth Holiday Extravaganza Mart hosted by the Anderson Firefighters Auxiliary, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch by Pork Paradise available, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; FOFF Lodge, 105 ½ W. 53rd St.
- Family Fun Day: Thanksgiving Craft, 1-4 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
- “And the World Goes ‘Round: The Songs of Kander and Ebb,” 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, Anderson University.
- Hymns & Hits Night w/ Doug Anderson & Woody Wright, 6-8:30 p.m., Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
- Seniors Dance, 6-9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- Festival of Trees Gala, 6:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre & Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
- Lamon Brewster & 4 Champs Promotions the Midwest Boxing Showcase, 7 p.m., Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Chesterfield
- The Educator Cooperative's Holiday Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Millcreek Civic Center, 17 Veterans Blvd.
Summitville
- Summitville Fire Department Christmas Craft & Vendor Bazaar, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 813 E. Mill St.
SUNDAY
- “And the World Goes ‘Round: The Songs of Kander and Ebb,” 2:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, Anderson University.
