Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Rain mixing with and changing to snow in the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.