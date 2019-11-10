LOGO19 MAD week.jpg

MONDAY 

Anderson

  • Honorary Veterans Day reception, 7:45 a.m., cafeteria; ceremony, 8:30 a.m.; Anderson High School, 4610 S. Madison Ave.
  • Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., every Monday, UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
  • Pizza dinners, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave. 

Alexandria

  • Monthly fundraiser chicken-and-noodle luncheon, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Church Street Commons, 204 W. Church St.

Elwood

  • Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.

Frankton

  • Veterans meal (beef or turkey manhattans), 5:30 p.m.-?, Frankton American Legion.

  

TUESDAY 

Anderson

  • Senior euchre (60 and over) every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St. 
  • Toastmasters Club-Chief Anderson Toastmasters, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Carnegie Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

  

WEDNESDAY 

Anderson

  • Fall Harvest, noon, Isabel Harter House, 600 Main St. Music by Martha Green and Dan Daugherty. Gift card raffle and door prizes. Tickets are $20 and available by calling 765- 642-7600.

Alexandria

  • Small Town Community Bingo, 2 p.m., Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave.

Frankton

  • Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.

Middletown

  • Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St. 

  

THURSDAY 

Anderson

  • Texas Hold'em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave. 
  • Free community film screening, "The First Rainbow Coalition," 6-7:30 p.m., Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
  • "A Streetcar Named Desire," 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
  • Anderson University Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., York Performance Hall, Anderson University.

Middletown

  • Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

  

FRIDAY  

Anderson

  • Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m.,  UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
  • Monthly fish dinner, 4-7 p.m., Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
  • Senior euchre (60 and over) every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St. 
  • "A Streetcar Named Desire," 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
  • Hanson in concert, 9 p.m., Terrace Showroom, Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

Middletown

  • Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

  

SATURDAY 

Anderson

  • Fifth annual MOPS/Moms Christmas Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
  • Historic Bronnenberg Home Tours, 1 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
  • Seniors Dance, 6 to 9 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave. 
  • "A Streetcar Named Desire," 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.

Chesterfield

  • 41st annual Madison County Humane Society Christmas Craft & Hobby Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; visit with available shelter dogs, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; visit Santa, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W. Main St.

  

SUNDAY 

Anderson

  • Historic Bronnenberg Home Tours, 1 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
  • "A Streetcar Named Desire," 3 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
  • Anderson University Student Composers Recital, 5 p.m., York Performance Hall, Anderson University.