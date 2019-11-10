MONDAY
Anderson
- Honorary Veterans Day reception, 7:45 a.m., cafeteria; ceremony, 8:30 a.m.; Anderson High School, 4610 S. Madison Ave.
- Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., every Monday, UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
- Pizza dinners, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Alexandria
- Monthly fundraiser chicken-and-noodle luncheon, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Church Street Commons, 204 W. Church St.
Elwood
- Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
Frankton
- Veterans meal (beef or turkey manhattans), 5:30 p.m.-?, Frankton American Legion.
TUESDAY
Anderson
- Senior euchre (60 and over) every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
- Toastmasters Club-Chief Anderson Toastmasters, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Carnegie Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
- Fall Harvest, noon, Isabel Harter House, 600 Main St. Music by Martha Green and Dan Daugherty. Gift card raffle and door prizes. Tickets are $20 and available by calling 765- 642-7600.
Alexandria
- Small Town Community Bingo, 2 p.m., Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave.
Frankton
- Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
- Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
THURSDAY
Anderson
- Texas Hold'em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- Free community film screening, "The First Rainbow Coalition," 6-7:30 p.m., Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
- "A Streetcar Named Desire," 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
- Anderson University Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., York Performance Hall, Anderson University.
Middletown
- Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
- Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
- Monthly fish dinner, 4-7 p.m., Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
- Senior euchre (60 and over) every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
- "A Streetcar Named Desire," 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
- Hanson in concert, 9 p.m., Terrace Showroom, Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.
Middletown
- Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
- Fifth annual MOPS/Moms Christmas Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
- Historic Bronnenberg Home Tours, 1 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
- Seniors Dance, 6 to 9 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- "A Streetcar Named Desire," 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Chesterfield
- 41st annual Madison County Humane Society Christmas Craft & Hobby Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; visit with available shelter dogs, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; visit Santa, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W. Main St.
SUNDAY
Anderson
- Historic Bronnenberg Home Tours, 1 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
- "A Streetcar Named Desire," 3 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
- Anderson University Student Composers Recital, 5 p.m., York Performance Hall, Anderson University.
