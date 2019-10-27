MAD Week
MONDAY
Anderson
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., every Monday, UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
Pizza dinners, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Halloween Party (for all ages), 5:30-7 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Sweet 16 Neighborhood Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
Madison County Historical Society meeting, 7 p.m., Bowman Room, Museum of Madison County, 11 W. 11th St.
Elwood
Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.
Open Discussion on Suicide Awareness & Prevention hosted by Anderson Fire Fighters Local 1262 and Anderson Firefighter/EMS Support Network, 6-8 p.m., Highland Middle School, 2108 E. 200N.
Fall Band & Choir Concert, 6:30 p.m., Liberty Christian School secondary gymnasium, 2323 Columbus Ave.
Trick-or-Treat, 6:30 p.m., Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave.
Soroptimist International of Anderson meeting, 6:30 p.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
Lapel
Blood drive, 8:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lapel High School, 1850 S. 900W.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
Shirt Set Co. fundraiser, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., mezzanine, Community Hospital, 1515 N. Madison Ave. Hosted by the Community Hospital Auxiliary.
DIY: Crafting with Fall Leaves (adults), 6-7:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St. (Registration required).
Frankton
Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
THURSDAY
Anderson
Shirt Set Co. fundraiser, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., mezzanine, Community Hospital, 1515 N. Madison Ave. Hosted by the Community Hospital Auxiliary.
Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
“Jekyll & Hyde,” 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Anderson University Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., York Performance Hall, Anderson University.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
Senior Bingo Bash, 2:30 p.m., Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave.
First Friday, 5-8 p.m., A Town Center, Anderson Museum of Art, Union Building lobby and other venues. Presented by the Anderson Art Alliance.
Holiday Gift Fair, 4-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Ninth St.
“Jekyll & Hyde,” 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
Bingo Blitz, 6 p.m., Anderson High School, 4610 Madison Ave. Annual fundraiser for the Hopewell Center (sold out).
Seniors Dance, every Saturday, 6-9 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Anderson Symphony Orchestra concert, “Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2,” 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. Guest artist: Leonid Sirotkin, English horn.
“Jekyll & Hyde,” 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Guest artist recital, with Anne Gross, soprano; and Thomas Bandy, piano, 2:30 p.m., York Performance Hall, Anderson University.
