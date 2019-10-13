MAD Week
MONDAY
Anderson
Free Health Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., every Monday, UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Anderson Korean War veterans meeting, 12:30 p.m., 40 & 8 Lodge, 1600 Rangeline Road.
Public Speaking 101, free class sponsored by City Church and hosted by Jay T. Harvey, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 538 E. 31st St.
Socrates Cafe, 7 p.m., Madison County Historical Society, 15 W. 11th St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Village at White River, 1212 Pearl St.
Anderson High School Class of 1949 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
Anderson High School Class of 1956, noon, Ruby Tuesday Restaurant, 5530 S. Scatterfield Road.
Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Disabled American Veterans meeting, 5:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Escape Room: Trapped in the Upsidedown (teens), 6-7 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Autumn concert performed by Anderson University Community Concert Band, 7:30 p.m., York Performance Hall, Anderson University campus.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
Culvers Donate While You Dine hosted by the Pendleton Order of Pendleton Order of the Eastern Star 138, 5-8 p.m., Culver’s, 6386 S. Scatterfield Road. Funds are being raised for a service dog that the club has sponsored.
Escape Room: Trapped in the Upsidedown (teens), 6-7 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Markleville
Stephen Jackson, Madison County Historical Society, speaking, 6:30 p.m., East Christian Church.
THURSDAY
Anderson
Madison County Triad meeting, 10:30 a.m., Mounds Mall theater area.
Customer Appreciation Lunch in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., hosted by Riley & Sons Collision & Mechanical Specialists, 2394 E. 400S.
Poetry Night, 6 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Sponsored by the Poetry Society of Indiana.
Ghosting Hunting 101 (all ages), 6-7:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Edgar Allan Poetry Jam, 6:30 p.m.; Edgar Allan to make appearance at 7 p.m.; A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Anderson Black Expo Executive Board election, 7 p.m., Peerless Lodge 32, 1608 Locust St.
Haunted House fundraiser for Muncie OUTreach, 7:30-11 p.m., Stillwell Manor, 1704 E. 60th St.
$5 of every admission will benefit the only LGBTQ youth group in Delaware County. Admission is $20.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday at 11 a.m.; UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
SMASH Homelessness Pickleball Tournament hosted by the Habitat for Humanity of Madison County, 4-9 p.m., 2828 S. Madison Ave. Great tournament for beginners (age 9 and up) through veterans players since there will be brackets for 2.0 and up skill levels.
Monthly fish dinner, 4-7 p.m., Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Anderson University Homecoming Concert, 7:30 p.m., Park Place Church of God.
ASO Euchre Tournament, 7-9:30 p.m., Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St. Proceeds benefit Anderson Symphony Orchestra.
Alexandria
“The Interrogation of Biblical Characters” 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W Church St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
SMASH Homelessness Pickleball Tournament hosted by the Habitat for Humanity of Madison County, 8 a.m., 2828 S. Madison Ave.
A Town Fall Open Chess Tournament hosted by Anderson Chess Club, 8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Entry fees, $30, by Oct. 17. Payment to: https://paypal.me/AndersonChessTD – Include player name and USCF ID in note field.
K9 Companions (volunteers from Love on a Leash will be there with their therapy dogs), 10 a.m.-noon, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Keith Trent’s Coats of Caring, 9 a.m.-noon, Anderson High School.
Plein Air Art by Tamara Brown, noon-5 p.m., Nature Center, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road. Paintings of more than 25 Indiana state parks will be displayed.
Meet and Greet with cartoonist Deon Parson, creator of “Life With Kurami,” “Pen & Ink” and “Rosebuds,” 2-3 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Block party hosted by Christ Temple Church, 2-7 p.m., 1610 W. 22nd St.
Dan’s Fish Fry at Liberty Christian School, 4-7:30 p.m., Hillcrest Campus, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
S’More Mystery on the Mounds Express! Halloween Edition, 5-5:45 and 6-6:45 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Haunted History Tours, 6 and 7 p.m. (family friendly); 8 and 9 p.m.; Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road. Cost, $5 per adult, $3 per child 12 and younger, and a family cap of $15. All proceeds benefit the Friends of Mounds State Park.
Seniors Dance, 6 to 9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Outdoor Movie Night “Hocus Pocus,” 7-9 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Comedy Central comedian, Billy Gardell; special guest, Ben Creed; 9 p.m., Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
Alexandria
“The Interrogation of Biblical Characters” 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W Church St.Middletown
Mountain oysters, 11 a.m. until sold out, Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St. Hosted by the Sons of the American Legion.
