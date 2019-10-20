MONDAY
Anderson
Fundraiser for First United Methodist Church, Bob Evans, 6 a.m.-9 p.m.; 5555 S. Scatterfield Road. Sponsored by United Methodist Men.
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m. every Monday, UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
Pizza dinners, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
White River Watchers of Madison County, 6 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
The Magic of Hypnosis, 6-7 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Stephen Ritchie discussing Robert E. Lee, the West Point Cadet, 7-8 p.m., Madison County Historical Society, 15 W. 11th St.
Elwood
Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.
Toastmasters Club-Chief Anderson Toastmasters, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Carnegie Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
Women’s League of the Anderson Art Museum meeting, 10 a.m., Art Museum.
Texas Hold-Em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
THURSDAY
Anderson
Family Halloween Dance and Dinner with Chili Cook Off Contest, 6-9 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 Rangeline Road.
Master dancers from Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m., York Performance Hall, Anderson University.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinner, 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m. every Friday, UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
Women of Trinity Episcopal Church’s annual Harvest Fest Luncheon and Bazaar, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., parish hall, Trinity Episcopal Church, 1030 Brown/Delaware St.
Fundraiser for United Way, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Texas Roadhouse, 1925 E. 60th St.
Dan’s Fish Fry, 3:30-7 p.m., New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St.
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m.; Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
“Young Frankenstein,” movie, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
SATURDAY
Anderson
National Drug Take Back day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., lobby of Community Hospital of Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave.
Fish (whiting) dinner, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Trinity Baptist Church, 1225 Madison Ave.
Trunk-or-treat, 6-8 p.m., Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St.
Halloween party, 7 p.m.; Pershing Drive, 8 p.m. to midnight; costume contest judged at 9 p.m.; Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Alexandria
25th annual Original Potato Feast, 4-7 p.m., Our Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 309 W. Washington St.
Monster Bash, 5-8 p.m., Beulah Park.
Chesterfield
Dine to Donate fundraiser for Isabel Society of Harter House and Vermillion Place, 5:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Becky’s Happy Mule, 2460 E. Ind. 67.
Daleville
Bronco Boo Bash, 5-7 p.m., Daleville Elementary, 8600 S. Bronco Drive. Hosted by the PTO. There will be vendors; trunk-n-treat, hot air balloon rides; touch a truck; and food trucks.
Frankton
Fall Harvest Party, 5-8 p.m., Frankton Christian Church, 206 Church St., Family Life Center.
Middletown
Fall Festival, 4-7:30 p.m., Tri County Christian Church, 8660 N. Mechanicsburg Road.
Pendleton
Trunk-or-Treat in the Park hosted by the Pendleton Christian Church Kids Ministry, 10 a.m.-noon, Pendleton Falls Park.
Yorktown
Strut Your Mutt, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; “Dog Day Afternoon” until 5 p.m.; Morrow’s Meadow Park, 1901 S. Tiger Drive. Bounce houses, bingo, 50/50, raffles, music and food. Proceeds to Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary, Muncie.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Inaugural Madison County Biker Died Here Trunk’ R Treat, 2-4 p.m.; costume contest, 4 p.m.; Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Harvest Family Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N.
Contemporary Christian music artist Danny Gokey in concert, 7 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
